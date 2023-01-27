Will Connors to make Leinster return off bench as James Culhane and Aitzol King set for debuts

Will Connors is making a return to action for Leinster after injury. Photo: Sportsfile

WILL CONNORS will make his return to action off the bench for Leinster against Cardiff (tomorrow, 5.30, RTÉ, Premier Sports).

The Ireland flanker has been out since early October with a bicep injury suffered when playing against the Sharks at the RDS, but has been back training for a number of weeks and is fit to be selected for the United Rugby Championship clash.

He brings experience to a much-changed 23, with Leinster operating without the 20 Ireland squad members who flew to Portugal to step up their Six Nations preparations yesterday.

In their absence, Rhys Ruddock captains the team while Luke McGrath brings plenty of experience to the backline.

Youngster Ben Brownlee makes his first start at inside centre where he partners Liam Turner, while Harry Byrne takes over at No 10 from his brother Ross.

The impressive Chris Cosgrave is at full-back, with Max O’Reilly and Dave Kearney on the wings. They’re covered by the uncapped Aitzol King.

Up front, Michael Milne joins John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa in the front-row, with Brian Deeny partnering Ross Molony in the engine room.

Ruddock is joined by Scott Penny and Max Deegan in the back-row, with last year’s Ireland U-20s star James Culhane ready for a debut off the bench.

Leinster’s 100pc record could come under serious pressure against a Cardiff side fighting for European qualification and the play-off spots.

They have Wales internationals Liam Williams, Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams, Rhys Carré and Ellis Jenkins in a strong starting XV.

Leinster: C Cosgrave; M O’Reilly, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan. Reps: T McElroy, M Hanan, T Clarkson, J Culhane, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, A King.

Cardiff: L Williams; A Summerhill, M Grady, B Thomas, J Harries; R Priestland, T Williams (capt.); R Carré, K Myhill, K Assiratti, L Timani, T Williams; J Botham, E Jenkins, J Ratti. Reps: E Daniel, B Thyer, W Davies-King, R Thornton, S Davies, S Lewis-Hughes, L Williams, J Evans.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)