What Leinster’s new Academy manager must do to keep the show on the road

“I’m well embedded and I understand how the pathway works, the clubs that are involved also in the AIL and the product that comes out of those competitions is really, really good.”

Leinster’s new Academy manager Simon Broughton has been around the circuit between club and representative rugby for most of his adult life. So while he’s new to this particular promotion, he takes over the job having an in-depth knowledge of what works and what doesn’t in Leinster.

If you’re looking at this from a distance, you could that infer it’s the handiest gig in Irish rugby. Big is usually beautiful in a small system. Leinster are the biggest, with direct access to the best, so they are first on the catwalk. Leo Cullen put this in perspective when announcing Broughton’s appointment, and the importance of the job.

“It (the Academy) is a pathway that saw 15 players play for the Leinster Rugby senior team for the first time last season,” he said. “Those players come from our clubs and our schools. They played in the Shane Horgan Cup, in the Bank of Ireland Junior and Senior Schools Cup and had taken their first representative steps at age grade level.

“That pathway is critical to our future success and I am delighted that we have someone in the position that already has a first-hand understanding of its importance to us as a club.”

This is a remarkable stat. Even allowing for the difference between rugby and football models, where the latter dwarfs rugby financially and relies massively on that buying power, this looks like the picture-perfect example of self-sufficiency. A whole team of new lads making senior debuts having learned the Leinster way. What could possibly go wrong?

Eleven of that group were in the Academy proper while three – Tim Corkery, Marcus Hanan and Jamie Osborne – were in the Sub Academy. Prop Greg McGrath, meanwhile, managed to make his debut solely on the back of progress made with Lansdowne in clubland. The reward for that exposure was a contract with Connacht, signed over the summer.

Getting into the Leinster Academy is the goal for a raft of young lads in the schools and youths systems. Following the line that success breeds success, Leinster are lucky enough to have scores of potential professional players getting their headset switched on in their mid-teens. The more they want it, the more likely they are to be following the right road well before the destination comes into view.

On the face of it, this is ideal: no fat lads rocking up with a breakfast roll in one hand and a packet of Marlboro Lights in the other. Even if they haven’t gone to a private school where rugby is a central part of the curriculum – with a gym to reflect that – they understand the drill.

For many, however, the first signpost is the Sub Academy. Nothing illustrates better the comfort zone in which Leinster operate than this casting couch. It’s rugby’s equivalent of the zero hours contract – except, from the employer’s perspective, even better. Mostly, it’s a one-year gig where lads are part of a group committing to four gym sessions and three pitch sessions a week, either with the Sub Academy or thrown in with the full Academy, depending on the time of the season.

If you live locally, the 7am gym appointments are an inconvenience, but manageable. If you live further afield then, well, living further afield is not feasible. Maybe if you were coming to Dublin for college you could play for a club and ask them to help with accommodation. But that would be in contravention of IRFU regulations, so of course it wouldn’t happen.

In any case, why would a club want to bend the rules to help out when the lad’s playing and training load would be dictated by the entity – Leinster - who were committing the sum total of diddly squat to this pressing financial issue? Nah, that’s a fools’ game.

For those who survive and graduate to full Academy status, it’s the dream come true. For those who don’t, they have the benefit of a year or two of quality rugby tuition in their locker, and the discipline gained from seeing that out. But nothing else.

Catching up with a bunch of those will make for an interesting ‘where are they now’ piece. You’d wonder how many are even playing rugby within three seasons of failing to make the grade, never mind playing in the upper reaches of the AIL.

Then there are the late bloomers, lads who get picked up by the pros through the club game. It might be down to latent talent or an injury crisis, or a bit of both. As luck would have it, the All-Ireland League is kicking off again this weekend, the first round of games since February last year.

Given the lack of rugby across the board for the last year, the league has never looked so attractive to all four provinces with Academy lads – and others higher up the chain – needing a run.

If only the relationship between the provinces and the AIL clubs was always this close. Given his experience of coaching and playing in the competition, you’d expect Simon Broughton to know the verses of that song off by heart. Moreover, given his new status in Leinster, he’s in a position to positively affect it. Once upon a time the schools were the thorn in Leinster’s side given their focus solely on their own cup competitions.

Changing that for the better has been a plus, but Broughton will also appreciate that standing still in this business is the same as going backwards. Complacency, sameness, comfort in the system – these are all the things that should keep him awake at night in a job where it would be easy to go to sleep.