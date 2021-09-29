| 13.6°C Dublin

What Leinster’s new Academy manager must do to keep the show on the road

Brendan Fanning

Simon Broughton is the new Leinster Academy Manager.

“I’m well embedded and I understand how the pathway works, the clubs that are involved also in the AIL and the product that comes out of those competitions is really, really good.”

Leinster’s new Academy manager Simon Broughton has been around the circuit between club and representative rugby for most of his adult life. So while he’s new to this particular promotion, he takes over the job having an in-depth knowledge of what works and what doesn’t in Leinster.

If you’re looking at this from a distance, you could that infer it’s the handiest gig in Irish rugby. Big is usually beautiful in a small system. Leinster are the biggest, with direct access to the best, so they are first on the catwalk. Leo Cullen put this in perspective when announcing Broughton’s appointment, and the importance of the job.

