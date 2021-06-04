We've been chasing things since the Munster game' - Cullen laments slow start and schedule as Leinster fall short

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup defeat to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Ross MacDonald/Sportsfile

Next Friday night will be a strange occasion on a couple of fronts for Leinster as they say goodbye to a couple of stalwarts in front of their first RDS crowd since February, 2020.

That they'll be doing so in a dead rubber against the Dragons is a source of concern to Leo Cullen who watched his side's chances of finishing with a Rainbow Cup final slip away with tonight's defeat to Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun.

In truth, the final was always a big ask because of the Guinness PRO14 champions' opening night defeat to Munster and failure to get a bonus point at home against Ulster, but still this was a frustrating performance as Leinster made an unusually high amount of errors and fell foul of referee Frank Murphy.

"The position of that first game made life pretty tricky for us," Cullen said when asked to reflect on the campaign in the shortened tournament.

"We played Munster the week before the semi-final of Europe, we had a big win against Exeter in the quarter-finals of Europe but those two weeks - we tried to manage some of our players for Europe in that home game which we lose, then we lose the semi-final anyway.

"It was a pretty costly two weeks for us. We've been chasing things since then.

"It was probably unlikely for us to make a final, that was the reality, but the guys still wanted to go out and put on a good show today.

"We're disappointed we didn't achieve that. It was a very scrappy game, some things didn't quite go our way but there was lots of things in our own control that were not good enough unfortunately.

"We weren't accurate enough across the board, we had an expensive penalty count as well.

"For a lot of our young guys, they don't have tonnes of experience. Some have been around for a while, but they need to understand the motivation of teams. Particularly this time of year, away from home, you could see the Glasgow guys were very fired up and made life difficult for us at different stages."

Read More

The 15-12 defeat was a bad-tempered affair. Three players saw yellow cards, Glasgow's Ryan Wilson was lucky not to see red for his neck roll on Andrew Porter, while Josh Murphy could be in hot water for his role in the flashpoint that followed.

"Yeah, we definitely get sucked into that for sure. There was lots of different fracas, lots of different TMO (Television Match Official) checks," Cullen said of a match that stretched to almost two hours in total.

"There was no real flow or rhythm to the game, it becomes stop-start and quite disjointed.

"So, we need to be better in terms of how we manage that."

So, they refocus for Friday's final game of a long season and the return of supporters to the Ballsbridge venue.

"We've a number of guys who will come back into the mix next week, selection-wise," Cullen said.

"For us, it's our last home game. We'll hopefully have 1,200 people at the RDS and it's the first time we'll have had a crowd in a long, long time.

"So, guys will be keen to put on a good show and give the players who are leaving a good send-off as well.

"There's plenty of motivation for us. We don't have anything tangible to play for, but there's always something at stake and there's plenty for our guys to play for next week."