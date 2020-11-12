'We've all learnt lessons from the Saracens game' - Leinster coach says his side have fixed their set-piece

LEINSTER scrum coach Robin McBryde says the province have learnt the harsh lessons of their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Saracens.

And, given they will supply so many of the players who will take on England at Twickenham on Saturday week, Andy Farrell and John Fogarty will be hoping he’s right.

The Guinness PRO14 champions were dismantled at the scrum last month, with Saracens forcing penalty after penalty at the set-piece to squeeze the life and momentum out of the home side at the Aviva Stadium.

McBryde, the former Wales scrum coach, takes his fair share of the responsibility for that performance and says he has changed the way Leinster scrummage in tandem with the national team management as a result.

"We all learnt quite a few lessons from that game. Myself included, with regard to the messaging in that game," he said.

"We've taken that on board and, in fairness, we've tweaked the odd thing regarding our own scrum and kept John Fogarty up to date regarding what we're working on as well.

"It's great from my point of view to see how many boys from Leinster are involved in the starting XV for Ireland really and four among the tight five is great."

Although the internationals are back with Ireland, McBryde has pressed ahead with changing the way his side pack down in the hope that they’ll have it right when they return to European level next month.

And, while the calibre of opposition in the PRO14 doesn’t always provide the same level of test for his pack, he says they are improving.

"The biggest thing I took from that Saracens match was we played Munster and Ulster in the weeks previous to that match and they all scrummage with a similar fashion with the back five coming off both knees," he said.

"We had dealt with that. Then, to come up against Saracens who scrummage in the same way, we thought 'we've done it the last couple of weeks, we should be OK this week'.

"We just didn't rise to the occasion really.

"A French referee, I'm not blaming the referee. I was on the phone for half an hour with the referee (Jerome Garces) on the Sunday having a chat about everything surrounding the scrum, not just that game, and just to get his angle on it etc.

"I wasn't happy with the messaging.

"We'd been playing around with a certain style of scrummaging, with the back five coming off their knees anyway, we've adopted that since then.

"Initially it was a trial, to get the players' feedback about what they felt about it.

"We've gone with it. It's put us in a better place.

"I was looking on at the two semi-finals in Europe, all four teams scrummaged in a similar style really. So, the way the scrum is being refereed currently that technique seems to be paying dividends.

"We've made those changes, so we've set ourselves a standard so we're not relying on purely the results in matches - we're looking at our process of how we're getting those results.

"Breaking down scrummaging and seeing what sort of quality ball we're getting.

"After that introduction, players have taken it on board and we're doing OK with it."

Tadhg Furlong’s absence has been felt for province and country. The tighthead prop has not played since the spring after suffering back and calf problems.

He won’t face Edinburgh on Monday, but McBryde says he’s close to a return.

"He's alright, he's keeping himself trucking in fairness to him," he said.

"The concern is, when you stumble from one injury to the next, that you get a bit down on yourself and you end up on that downward spiral mentally.

"He's keeping himself in a positive mindset. When he was due to come back I did a bit of work with him off the field on his scrummaging profile.

"He's keen as... contributing in meetings. He just had a little set-back which has further delayed his return to play. He's in a good place."

In Furlong and Andrew Porter’s absence, New Zealand born Ireland international Michael Bent has stepped into the breach as the province started the season with five bonus point wins on the bounce.

"He's been invaluable in this period. He has led the scrum, he's the voice that I rely on because the messages are far more beneficial coming from a player, far more powerful coming from a player," McBryde said.

"In fairness to Benty, he has taken that role on board and stepped up to the plate with regards to his leadership. And not only that, it's his mentoring as well, young Thomas Clarkson and Ciaran Parker.

"Benty, that's his game, that's what he measures his game on - his scrum. So it's great for me as a coach to have someone like that in the ranks who can spread the word and really be passionate about that area. He's been invaluable."

