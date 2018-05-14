'We will miss him greatly' - Leinster coach Leo Cullen pays tribute to departing coach Girvan Dempsey

Leo Cullen has paid tribute to Girvan Dempsey after Bath announced the Leinster assistant would be joining them next season.

The former full-back, who has been a one-club man for his entire career after becoming elite player development manager and, subsequently, head of the province's academy on retiring from a glittering playing career before joining Cullen's coaching ticket in 2016.

When Stuart Lancaster was brought in as 'senior coach', Dempsey found his role reduced and, although the rest of the staff signed two year extensions last season the Terenure man only penned a one-year deal that expires at the end of this season. He has amassed good experience as part of a Champions Cup winning team, while he also spent a week on tour assisting Joe Schmidt on last year's summer tour.

And Cullen, who played alongside Dempsey for much of his career, paid a fulsome tribute to his former team-mate who brings a 21-year association with Leinster to a close this summer as he heads to England. "Girv and I have been involved with Leinster and Ireland teams together since 1997 and have shared many special memories together," he said.

"The feeling we had together at the final whistle of Saturday's game was one that I will cherish forever. "Girv's move to Bath is a great opportunity for him to continue his development as a world class coach.

"We will miss him greatly, but wish him, his wife Ann-Marie and their two boys the very best for the future."

