Leinster have released a statement addressing last weekend's flag controversy at Bath's Recreation Ground, with the province stating that 'flags distributed centrally by Leinster Rugby are covered by a Safety Certificate'.

'We are confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' - Leinster release statement on Flag-gate

Ahead of Leinster's game clash with Bath in the Champions Cup, news broke that the home side had refused to let Leinster supporters bring up to 1500 flags into the ground because Bath claimed they had failed a health and safety test.

"These flags have been passed as safe by Airports and stadia all over the world," the Leinster supporters club said in response to Bath's decision.

"We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them."

Leinster have this evening released a statement of their own addressing the issue, maintaing that the Leinster rugby flags are covered by safety certificates and assuring fans and other clubs that they have 'nothing to fear'.

"While Leinster Rugby respect the decision made by Bath Rugby and their officials, we are keen to avoid a repeat ever happening again and in this regard we are happy to confirm that the flags distributed centrally by Leinster Rugby are covered by a Safety Certificate and that the same batch of flags are still in use," the province said in a statement.

"We have also consulted with our flag providers, Scimitar Sports, and also with our own Health & Safety Officers who are both happy to discuss any issues with Bath Rugby direct to allay their fears.

"Leinster Rugby take the health and safety of all supporters, whether at home or away, very seriously and we are very happy with the quality of the products supplied by Scimitar Sports. We are also reassured by the Certificate in place for these products and are confident that our supporters and indeed other clubs going forward have nothing to fear."

