URC team news: Ireland contingent return to boost Leinster’s hand for Dragons clash

Jimmy O'Brien is one of the players released by Ireland to play this weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Jamie Osborne have returned from Ireland duty to start for Leinster in Saturday’s URC clash (7.35pm) with the Dragons at the RDS.

None of the trio saw any game time in Ireland’s opening two Six Nations wins, so will pick up some game time this weekend as Leo Cullen’s side look to make it 14 wins from 14 in the league.

The Ireland internationals take their place in a strong looking backline, with Harry Byrne starting at out-half.

In the pack, Rhys Ruddock captains the side as part of a formidable back row alongside Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

Meanwhile, Connacht look to move towards the playoff places as they travel to face Zebre tomorrow afternoon (3.15pm).

Jack Carty captains the side with Caolin Blade partnering him at half-back. Cian Prendergast is another player who has been released from Ireland to play this weekend, and he starts at number six for Andy Friend’s men.

The Connacht game is live on TG4 while Leinster’s fixture will be shown on RTÉ 2.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Jamie Osborne, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath, Michael Milne, John McKee, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock (C), Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeney, Jason Jenkins, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Charlie Tector, Rob Russell.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde, John Porch, Jack Carty (C), Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Eoin De Buitlear, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Adam Byrne.