Who thought it would be this good? We expected to be grateful that the game was taking place at all and to make allowances for the players given their rustiness and the complete lack of atmosphere.

Instead we got something like a classic which proved that it takes more than the absence of spectators, a long lay-off and a global pandemic to knock the spice out of this particular rivalry.

Two moments summed up why Leinster edged home to make it ten out wins out of the last 12 games between the teams. The first came a minute before half-time when a grubber kick of the utmost delicacy from Robbie Henshaw enabled Garry Ringrose to score a try which gave Leinster the lead at the end of a first half when they’d often been on the back foot.

The second came ten minutes into the second half when a move which began with a Leinster scrum just outside their ‘22’ ended with James Lowe haring away down the left wing to touch down.

The key contributions to the move were a great pass by Johnny Sexton to Ryan Baird and the even better one by Baird which set Lowe on his way.

Baird is a 21-year-old second row who was playing just his third game for Leinster yet both his take of Sexton’s pass and his transfer to Lowe seemed like the work of not just an experienced player but an experienced three quarter. There’s something special about these prodigies Leinster continue to unearth.

That try put Leinster 24-13 up and you feared for Munster at that stage. But there was no need. The province’s fans are probably fed up of seeing the team praised for effort in defeat but there was something surpassingly gallant about this performance.

Already doing without Joey Carbery, Munster saw James Cronin pull out through injury before the game kicked off and then lost RG Snyman and David Kilcoyne inside the first ten minutes with Jean Kleyn biting the dust just before the hour.

In the circumstances to get within one kick of a result at the Aviva bodes well for the future. There was good news for Ireland in a rejuvenated performance by Conor Murray who expertly controlled things as they marched to an early try by Andrew Conway, got his box kicks right, charged down a Lowe kick inside the Munster ‘22’ and collared Luke McGrath at the base of a five metre scrum to foil a probable Leinster try.

The break seems to have done him good and the same goes for Ringrose who in addition to his try made a superb break in either half and looked brimming with confidence. The powerhouse performance of Chris Farrell suggests his namesake Andy will have plenty to mull over when it comes to selecting centre combinations when the internationals return.

Munster will be all the better when their celebrity South Africans get to the pitch of the things but both endured something close to nightmare debuts. After soaring to steal a sixth minute line-out and give a tantalising glimpse of his enormous potential, Snyman fell to earth like David Bowie, jarred his knee and was hors de combat after that.

Damien De Allende’s most notable contributions were a silly late hit on Sexton to concede a penalty which gave Leinster the platform for their first try and being embarrassingly skinned by a Ringrose break from the Leinster ‘22’.

One South African who did nothing wrong was CJ Stander who continued where he left off in the Six Nations by winning a series of penalties at the breakdown which really frustrated Leinster. Add in trademark tries from Keith Earls and Andrew Conway and an ability to persistently upset the Leinster line-out and so much went right for Munster you’d wonder how they ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline.

It may be as simple as the fact that in the last few years Leinster have become a team who always manage to find a way to win close games while Munster have become the opposite. There’s also the fact that you can’t at the moment imagine the visitors producing anything like that smooth apparently effortless move which sent Lowe galloping clear. More than any other team in Europe, Leinster have the ability to strike from anywhere.

It was quite the game given that there was a time this year when it looked as though we might not see any more rugby at all. How much more we’ll see remains largely in the lap of the Gods but the standard of play last night suggests an impressive determination by both teams not to let things slip during their long absence.

The last word may have gone to Leinster but Munster showed enough to suggest that this rivalry may be about to get even more interesting over the next while. There are few local showdowns quite like this one. A hundred thousand welcomes back to the pair of them.