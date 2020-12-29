Two Leinster players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Connacht clash

Two Leinster players have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

IRISH rugby has been rocked by another Covid-19 set-back after Leinster announced that two as yet unnamed players have tested positive for the virus while other close contacts are self-isolating.

It is understood that Leinster's clash with Connacht this weekend will still go ahead, following on from the festive fixture against Munster being postponed for Covid-related reasons last week.

According to a statement from Leinster, “One player was tested outside the PCR testing window, after feeling unwell, and is now self-isolating.

"Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday morning on 104 players and staff and 103 tests returned negative results with one senior player testing positive and he is also self-isolating.

"A number of close contacts of the two players have been identified and these players are also self-isolating.

"The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines."

Leinster return to training later today and coach Leo Cullen is also due to brief media.

Leinster’s visit to Munster was postponed on Christmas Eve because of an issue with coronavirus tests carried out on the visiting side in advance of the game.

Although Leinster were able to report a full set of negative results later on Thursday evening, the uncertainty meant the game fell foul of the regulations and had to be called off.

