'They're two isolated incidents' - Devin Toner sees no need for internal review of Leinster's club culture

Toner's comments come days after London Irish-bound Seán O'Brien was sanctioned by the IRFU for allegedly urinating on a member of the public in a bar following Leinster’s PRO14 title success last month.

Toner, 32, who is one of the most experienced members of the Leinster squad, is adamant that an internal review into the club's culture does not need to take place, as he pointed to what he described as two "isolated incidents".

"No, not yet," Toner said, when asked if the leadership group within the Leinster squad had addressed the issue.

"Everyone knows what is going on. Everyone knows what standards we hold ourselves to and what we should be able to hold ourselves to.

"I don't think there's a need to review anything, to be honest. It is a player-driven thing.

"The people that have been involved know that it's not what they do, and it's not what we do.

"There have been apologies and they're two isolated incidents, and that very rarely happens. It's not something that we’re really afraid of."

The incident is the second review involving Leinster in recent weeks, after a former player allegedly knocked an Academy player unconscious on a separate night out, before being celebrated by the club at an anniversary celebration days later.

Toner acknowledged that the situation could have been handled better.

"It could have been handled a bit differently, but I'm not in the position to be doing that,” he added.

Online Editors