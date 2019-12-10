'There's a bit of pressure, but I'm here to perform'

That the deal was concluded in no time at all was as much down to the timing of McBryde seeking a fresh challenge outside of Wales, as it was his reluctance to turn down a club like Leinster.

After 12 years working with his home country, it was time to see what life was like on the outside, so when Leinster came calling, it was a "no-brainer" to join.

A few minutes in the company of the 49-year-old is enough to learn that there are many fascinating layers to the man, who is seen as another shrewd acquisition by Leo Cullen.

Leinster's strength in depth is the envy of most clubs around the world, while off the pitch they have assembled an excellent coaching staff, which has gone through its own changes in recent years.

Exciting

The wheel keeps turning, however, and as quickly as the province are churning out exciting talents, there is a queue of coaches trying to get in the door of the club.

McBryde has only been in Dublin for a few weeks after his initial arrival was delayed due to his World Cup commitments with Wales, but it has been enough time for him to see what all the fuss is about.

For years, he has watched from afar wondering what makes the club tick so efficiently. Now on the inside, he has a greater understanding.

"When the initial contract was made, I was flattered to be honest with you," McBryde admits.

"Obviously the identity was a big thing to me, how much home-grown talent is involved in the squad, 95 per cent.

"That goes hand-in-hand with the success Leinster have had over the years. If you're on the outside, you're always questioning: what are they doing right? What's the secret formula?

"I'm very fortunate to be part of it. I am just taking it all in at the moment. Obviously they're doing things right so I'm not going to try and change it."

As much as the first few weeks have been all about bedding in, McBryde's role is expected to evolve over time and not just be restricted to his main area of expertise - the scrum.

With a wealth of knowledge behind him, Leinster would be foolish not to tap into that as they look to beat Northampton for the second week running en route to climbing back to the top of Europe.

McBryde's life experiences extend far beyond the rugby pitch, which has helped shape who he is and how he looks at the game.

In 1992, he was crowned Wales' strongest man after beating off competition from body-builders who took that kind of thing very seriously.

Two years later, the former hooker won the first of his 37 caps for Wales before going on to be selected for the 2001 Lions Tour to Australia, only for injury to scupper his chances,

For all that he achieved in rugby, the strongest-man tag is one that has really stuck, even if it hasn't been always welcomed.

"It was held in the agricultural shows, it was functional strength as opposed to standing still," McBryde recalls.

"There were body-builders there and it was filmed on a really hot day. Because they had to change sets all the time, the day was long, it was six hours in the heat. By the end of the day they (body-builders) were gone, they couldn't keep it up.

"They weren't happy at the end of the day. It was more for farmers and things like that.

"We were pulling tractors, filling a trailer with bags of feed, running an obstacle course, climbing up a rope, tug of war, arm wrestle, that kind of thing.

"The offer came, and there were a few other rugby players doing it. John Davies, the prop, he won it the year after me.

"It has been quite a burden on me to be honest. I've disappointed many a room when they hear Wales' strongest man, and then I walk into a room - 'That's not Wales' strongest man!'"

Then there is the fact that he is a member of the Gorsedd of the Bards, which involves the promotion of literature through poetry and music.

A native Welsh speaker, McBryde took over as Grand Sword Bearer (which represents peace) from fellow ex-international Ray Gravell, who sadly passed away in 2007.

McBryde was made an honorary member because of what he has achieved whilst representing his country. It's something he is proud of.

Leinster will hope that he can bring that steely toughness, although he does acknowledge that there is an expectation when coming into a set-up as successful as this.

"There's only one way to go (down)," McBryde laughs.

"There's a bit of pressure, but I'm here to perform as well. I'm conscious of that, I can't be in the background all the time. I've got to step into the breach and take some responsibility and ownership.

"It's a two-way process. I'll talk to players and they'll come with their own views and out of those discussions we'll decide on a plan.

"There's one or two things I've done in the lineout, technically, but you've got experienced players who have been around the block - I think you learn as much from them as, hopefully, they can learn from me."

