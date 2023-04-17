‘There is no point in us trying to hype a guy up’ – Leo Cullen pleas for patience with Sam Prendergast

Sam Prendergast of Leinster with his player of the match award after kicking the winning penalty in the United Rugby Championship win over Emirates Lions at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Like everyone watching, Leo Cullen was impressed with how Sam Prendergast went on his Leinster debut on Saturday.

However, while others can indulge in giddy talk about World Cup call-ups on the back of 80 minutes, the head coach says he owes it to the 20-year-old to not rush his development.

After playing a starring role in the Ireland U-20s Grand Slam campaign, the Kildare native was handed the No 10 jersey at Ellis Park on Saturday and he won the man of the match award after he guided the side back from 15 points down to beat the Lions 39-36, kicking the winning penalty for good measure.

One of two out-halves in the travelling party along with Charlie Tector, Prendergast is expected to be involved against the Bulls in Leinster’s final regular season URC game next weekend.

But, with Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley all training with the first team back in Dublin, it’s likely he’ll be put in cold storage for the rest of the campaign ahead of the U-20s World Cup in South Africa.

And, while he looks ready for the top level now, Cullen says the province will reap the rewards if they stay patient with their wonderkid.

"He has got a great skillset, Sam,” Cullen said.

"It is not just Sam, it is Charlie as well, how they work together with (attack coach) Andrew Goodman; making sure they're all clear on the plan, all feeding into that.

"There was lots of good stuff, but we could get a hell of a lot better. That's the thing for this group, that's to be expected and that's the general acceptance that's there.

"The big piece is how do you go about doing that?

"So, it's making sure they run the week well. They're pretty full on games here (in South Africa) and there are lots of good touches from Sam.

"It's trying to get a balance. There is no point in us trying to hype a guy up too much.

"It's making sure he just delivers; learn from some of the guys that he has the environment already and that we are patient as well.

"Sam played back in pre-season against Harlequins.

"But you know, they'd just come off a very short break (after the U-20s) and it was trying to give that window of development back, making sure that that happens.

"So, credit to (strength and conditioning coach) Dave Fagan down in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence; he would be pushing for that development piece for Sam.

"That's hopefully going to stand to him in the future.

"We want to make sure we look after the young guys out there, that they have lengthy careers whether that will be at

Leinster or somewhere else, that they have long careers and they are not breaking down in their 20s.

"That development time is really important, just making sure that we are patient with Sam.

"There were lots of good touches, great range with some of his kicks, he spiralled one of those exits off the field.

"Lots of really good stuff but those guys are all pushing each other around which is pleasing."

Cullen understands that fans will be itching to see more from the rising star.

"Exactly, that's the temptation and everyone gets excited,” he said.

"But, it's such a complex position playing 10.

"There's the physical demands of defending in the 10 channel because you've got lots of big bodies coming at you.

"From an attack point of view like, you know, you have sort of one of those marginal hits...if someone's committed to the tackle after he's passed the ball.

"So he has to deal with that, he's winded, goes down, but he just shakes it off and gets back up.

"Because of his frame, he's a big, tall guy Sam, he is 6ft, 4ins. He's still got some filling out to do as well.

"So it is making sure he gets that development, that strength.

"I know what you folks (in the media) are like, you like to get excited don't you?!"