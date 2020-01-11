'Then it just snowballed, suddenly I couldn't get out of bed' - How James Lowe's career almost ended before it began

Some of their most enthusiastic supporters, and not an insignificant cohort of neutrals, are beginning to feel as if the Irish side can sweep all before them this season and remain unbeaten, continuing tomorrow with an expected romp against disinterested Lyon in the Champions Cup at the RDS.

James Lowe in action for Tasman in the ITM Cup in 2012. Photo: Getty Images

But Lowe scoffs at the notion. It is at once repugnant to his sense of self and his perception of what it might take for his team to become successful in 2020.

"First I've heard of it!" he says with a smile, one of many that will be flashed in the next hour, accompanied by laughs that are the very sunburst of a surging soul.

"We don't want to lose but that's not the end goal," he says, more straight-laced now. "We want to win two trophies. And if we lose two games along the way, well . . . That's rugby. That's life."

And he should know.

At 27, Kiwi-born Lowe is a star winger with one of the world's greatest club sides and, later this year, he will become eligible under the controversial residency rule to play for Ireland having once dreamed of being an All Black.

But there was a time when all he desperately wanted was just the possibility of, one day, being able to get out of bed and function like all his teenage friends. Or complete the gentle walk uphill to school without collapsing in a heap.

Instead, he had a string of yesterdays and todays and tomorrows when throwing a ball and running as free as the breeze seemed almost as elusive as trying to catch the wind itself.

To this day, he still lives with the vulnerability of rheumatoid arthritis but, although it has shaped the man he is today, he has done his utmost not to let it define him. He may have overcome his illness but it still resides within. And, as much as he cannot forget what he has been through, there is also so much he can't remember.

It is perhaps still buried, deep within, inaccessible, for now at least.

"I wish I had documented it a lot better," he says. "I'm very blasé now. This was going on for about three years and I've broken it down now in just a few minutes.

"I'd love to know what I was thinking at the time. I mean, what were you doing when you were 14? I'd love to know. It's there. I just can't remember. I just wish I had written it all down . . . "

His voice breaks, trailing away and carrying his smile with it. To happier, carefree days before his life was catapulted into catastrophe.

He was the youngest in a family of three; sister Charlene represented New Zealand schools in netball and was also proficient in basketball; mum Yvonne played netball too, while dad Jeff played on the wing for the Rangers in the Lowe home town of Nelson, the country's oldest city, perched atop the South Island.

"He says when he first found a beer bottle, he dropped the rugby ball," smiles Lowe of his dad, who had left school at 15 to work in a local factory and would do so all of his life.

Yvonne had a stroke when Lowe was just 12 and was unable to work herself thereafter, albeit she has recovered to live life to the full.

"My parents were sporty. There was never any Lego or action figures around, apart from me! My parents joked I could walk before I could crawl. Jumping on couches. Smashing windows. I was a very active child.

"I can't remember when I first picked up a rugby ball but I do remember that once I did I never put it down. I played all sports - volleyball, basketball, cricket, rugby, football, athletics. I never got into racquets but I made plenty of them!"

He was a decent shot putter. So was his classmate, Tom Walsh. "Just my luck the one other dude who was good at it in my year became the best in the world!"

From the age of five, he was with Stoke in Nelson and then Waimea Old Boys; the rugby bug was biting him hardest, but summers were still all about cricket. An unswerving rhythm as blissful as the turning seasons. Until one life-changing day when he was 14.

"It started with just a small rash, like you might get from something they sprayed on the out-field, you know?

"Then, man, it just snowballed. Suddenly I couldn't get out of bed. My parents thought I was taking the p**s, trying to dodge school. I was a bit of a messer so you could see their point."

Lowe wasn't from a privileged background so he got shunted from hospital to hospital, from adult care to child care, but diagnosis was elusive.

"I was still able to do stuff when I first got the illness and then eight months or so later, I was put on a drip. They gave me medication to stop my immune system from working which basically meant I would get any sickness going. They were just throwing pills and injections at it. It was scary. I remember dropping 20kg in a couple of weeks.

"There was no social media so I didn't really know what I was missing out on. My friends didn't understand why I wasn't hanging out. It was tougher on my parents.

"The uncertainty was a big thing for them. Not knowing what was wrong. I'd be in remission for three months and then back in bed for three months. Back to square one."

For every step forward, he tumbled two back. The hazy recall that so frustrates him includes a foggy memory of his hair falling out during one particular drug trial; as much as he believes it happened, his parents told him that it never did.

There were days he couldn't walk to the toilet unaided, others when he couldn't use a knife and fork.

Once, while enjoying brief relief, he was ascending the slight hill to his school when his knees crumpled beneath him.

As his friends eventually walked on, he texted his dad to come and collect him from the side of the road.

And then, finally, the miracle.

"I got a special subsidy to receive a new drug (Etanercept) and since I got that it was fine. It worked for me. Injecting myself twice a week until I gradually weaned myself off it in my early 20s."

He reckons by the time he was 17, he was back to what he understood was full strength - not that he had experienced anything like it in a few years. He recalls being in a PE class, taken by a sub teacher Leinster fans may recall, former centre Andrew Goodman, and attempting a throw in a game of handball.

"I drew my arm back and then nothing happened. It just flopped. There was no power at all. Everyone was laughing at me wondering what was going on."

But his strength eventually returned and he would finish his interrupted schooling by making the national schools' side; from there to Tasman, the New Zealand U-20s, sevens.

Then the big one. The Crusaders Academy.

Having never thought he could pursue a career in professional rugby, he was now accelerating down the path; along the way, he also glimpsed the after-life, too, when he engaged in some relief teaching. It was not, however, light relief. Charged with the responsibility for an errant pupil, he saw much of himself in the boy.

"Once I got in the classroom, I realised I didn't want to be a teacher. All it takes is for one kid to ruin it for everyone and I just found it a handful.

"It's a shame, it's not the kid's fault, it's their upbringing. I was a messer too but I knew right from wrong and had good support at home. It's tough."

If anything, it may have made Lowe even more determined to ensure his pro career was a success.

And, if not in New Zealand, anywhere else. His brother, Tahae, the only non-sporting member of the family, had sacrificed a lot to support him as a kid; his sister's sport wasn't viable as a career so she began teaching.

Now it would be James's turn to give something back.

His move north, in his case to Ireland, was purely financial at first, as all such migrations are; the sentiment followed later.

"What happens after rugby is always in the back of your mind," he says simply of what was, initially at least, a ruthless business decision.

"My brother got all the brains. If you threw a ball at him, he'd drop it. But he can summarise a 500-page business book in 1,000 words after reading it. I can just about read a picture book and tell you what colours the animals were.

"He owns a toy store back home and there's a few other things bubbling. My partner Arnica works in a bank here on the legal side and she's taking the Bar soon.

"So I need to look after myself now and I know what's ahead of me. But hopefully I won't be going home for a while yet . . . " That smile again.

There may be multiple European challenges and, perhaps inevitably, given his status as one of the most devastatingly elusive entertainers in the game, a World Cup appearance too in three years' time.

As we sit talking though, only the next game concerns him. He has lived through too much already to assume the future will always be the same as the present.

As much as he can, he helps Arthritis Ireland and iCan Ireland (a children's support network) and goes to special camps; often, he will Skype people from home who may be enduring something similar to what he experienced as a teenager.

"It's mainly to try to help them to understand because there is so much confusion. And the parents too.

"People want black and white but there's so much grey. There's still not much information and arthritis is such a big bracket. People think it's just an old person's disease. But I always stress what worked for me won't work for someone else, so it's a tricky area. I get random messages all the time. And you think, 'Oh Jeez, another one.'

"But five minutes from me could make such a huge difference for someone else."

And, when he can eventually access how he really felt went he underwent his own trauma, it might also make a real difference to him, too.

The sunbeam smile that illuminates his features seems permanently etched there, but not so. Like all, he struggles, occasionally, but has learned to cope.

When he left Crusaders to join Waikato Chiefs, his last stop before Ireland, a mental skills coach, David Galbraith, helped him navigate the darker recesses of his mind.

"I was 18 and seven hours from home, man. David just comes in and observes how you act. I was very self-conscious about how other people thought.

"I was saying yes to everyone, I was worried about media and stuff, I felt eager to over-please. It occupied a lot of real estate in my head.

"Now I don't care about any of that. I'm happy with life and work. I just got it down to achieving realistic goals, focusing on myself rather than anything outside."

He is driven by the pain of Champions Cup final defeat and the quest to get even better, but when he looks in the mirror each morning, he never forgets to give thanks for the day ahead.

"I'm in a great space but I have bad days! Heaps of them! But you just face it and move on. I'm getting paid for what I love and have great people around me. What's not to like?"

