The Monday Breakdown: Order of the boot shows Leinster’s pursuit of perfection

Monday Breakdown

Leinster don&rsquo;t waste any time dipping into their box of tricks as after two minutes Ciaran Frawley (yellow) calls the training-ground move to Rory O&rsquo;Loughlin (red) on his outside.

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

A hallmark of every great team is the refusal to stand still in the pursuit of perfection. The lockdown period forced everyone to stop and think about where they were and where they wanted to get to.

Judging by the last two weeks, Leinster have used the time off well, because for all that Leo Cullen made 15 changes to his team in the wins over Munster and Ulster, the tweaks in the game-plan were clear to see, irrespective of the personnel.

That's a sure sign of everyone pulling in the same direction as Leinster look to fine-tune certain elements of their play that should they get right, will make them an even greater force than they are.

