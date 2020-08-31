The Monday Breakdown: Order of the boot shows Leinster’s pursuit of perfection

A hallmark of every great team is the refusal to stand still in the pursuit of perfection. The lockdown period forced everyone to stop and think about where they were and where they wanted to get to.

Judging by the last two weeks, Leinster have used the time off well, because for all that Leo Cullen made 15 changes to his team in the wins over Munster and Ulster, the tweaks in the game-plan were clear to see, irrespective of the personnel.

That's a sure sign of everyone pulling in the same direction as Leinster look to fine-tune certain elements of their play that should they get right, will make them an even greater force than they are.

Expand Close Frawley steps in as first receiver, with Ross Byrne working hard to offer himself as an option on the loop. Meanwhile, O’Loughlin runs towards the huge space in Ulster’s back-field, which Jacob Stockdale (blue) struggles to cover. Leinster’s opening try eventually comes on the back of Frawley’s clever kick. / Facebook

The biggest switch in focus has been centred around Leinster's kicking game in attack.

Perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise because for most of their top players, the last game they were involved in prior to lockdown was the nightmare at Twickenham. Not for the first time, England exposed Ireland's frailties in the back-field with a really sharp kicking game.

Rugby in general has moved on so much over the last couple of years that having several kicking options in your team is vital.

England, Saracens, Exeter, New Zealand, the Crusaders, South Africa - the best teams all have that variation, which is why Leinster placed such an emphasis on their kicking over the last few months.

Expand Close Of course, we saw the same play last weekend against Munster, as Robbie Henshaw’s perfectly weighted grubber kick, created Garry Ringrose’s try – again with plenty of space left in the back-field. / Facebook

We saw a couple of fine examples of it in their win over Munster with Robbie Henshaw's grubber for Garry Ringrose an obvious one, while Leinster also very nearly scored from a Johnny Sexton kick in behind the on-rushing defence.

It was obvious that Cullen's men worked hard on that area, and while the head coach would have been hugely pleased with his side's execution of the tweaks, he would have been even happier to see his fringe players do the same against Ulster on Saturday evening.

Cullen has already proven that he is not afraid to think outside the box, so when the chance arose to link up with the Crusaders in lockdown, it was a no-brainer for Leinster to pick the brains of another world-class organisation - and vice versa.

The major takeaway that Cullen and Stuart Lancaster got from their online conversations with Scott Robertson and his backroom staff was the importance of using kicks to stretch the defence.

Expand Close With Leinster playing with a penalty advantage, the Ulster defence comes up hard in a line. Ross Byrne (yellow) spots the room in behind, and although the ball narrowly evades Hugo Keenan’s (red) grasp, it is yet another signal of Leinster’s kicking intent. / Facebook

The front-line is becoming so congested as blitz defences are constantly hammering off the line, that space will inevitably be left in the back-field.

Leinster exposed Munster on a couple of occasions in that regard and Ulster fell victim to it too, as Ross Byrne, his younger brother Harry, and the outstanding Ciarán Frawley all demonstrated their ability and willingness to take their coaches' advice on board.

As illustrated within this piece, Frawley's kick in the build-up to Leinster's opening try last weekend was a carbon copy of the play used for Ringrose's try against Munster.

"Emmet Farrell, our kicking and skills coach, gave me a bit of a tip for that during the week," Frawley said afterwards. "He said that with their defensive set-up, it could be on. I was saying to Ross (Byrne) as the ball was being put into the lineout, 'Look, I'm going to have a crack at this.' He was a bit hesitant but then he was like, 'Alright, go on, go for it.'

"Obviously it paid off well. We were lucky to win the scraps. Thankfully, it resulted in a try."

Expand Close With the game still in the balance, Harry Byrne (yellow) expertly executes a cross-field kick for Scott Penny (red), who, after staying patient on the right wing, shows a great turn of pace to score as Louis Ludik (blue) cannot make up the ground in time. / Facebook

It's all about having that belief and if an inexperienced 22-year-old has it in abundance, then that confidence will spread within the squad.

The same can be said for Harry Byrne (21), who put in a sumptuous cross-field kick for Scott Penny's try (again, as highlighted in the accompanying images) that caught out Louis Ludik.

Leinster had also clearly targeted Jacob Stockdale, who is still learning the ropes when it comes to the art of positional full-back play. Cullen's men tried to do the same to Munster's Shane Daly a fortnight ago, and with a rematch on the cards on Friday, it will be interesting to see how Leinster utilise their new approach.

Munster will be expecting it this time, but it's one thing recognising the threat, and another negating it.

"The Crusaders talk a lot about trying to reshape the defence," Cullen explains. "It's kicking the ball, but it's attacking kicks and because defences are very organised, particularly from early phases, you kick the ball in an early phase.

"It seems like it's a defensive strategy but it's an attacking strategy to create a bit more chaos in the defence which you're more able to exploit from a more advantageous position. It certainly is pleasing when it comes off but, again, it's trying to exploit the backfield.

Expand Close Looking back at last weekend’s win over Munster again, Johnny Sexton (yellow) was also on high alert for space in the back-field. On this occasion, Munster just about avoid conceding a try as Andrew Conway (blue) sweeps across off his wing. / Facebook

"If you take, say, American Football where obviously we know all that space is in the back-field and you're able to throw the ball there, but in rugby you can kick the ball there, just making sure we're onside. We know where the space is, it's how you actually get to that space, making sure we have various strategies in place to do that."

When you break it down to those simple terms, it's no wonder Cullen's side are working so hard on kicking.

They may have now won 23 games on the bounce, but no one could ever accuse Leinster of not consistently improving their game-plan in a sport that demands constant evolution.