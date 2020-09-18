| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The man behind the chop tackles - how European rookie Will Connors became one of Leinster's greatest weapons

Will Connors' defence has been a huge weapon for Leinster throughout their unbeaten run. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Will Connors' defence has been a huge weapon for Leinster throughout their unbeaten run. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Will Connors' defence has been a huge weapon for Leinster throughout their unbeaten run. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Will Connors' defence has been a huge weapon for Leinster throughout their unbeaten run. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Just over two years have now passed since Will Connors dodged the IRFU's attempts to nudge him towards the exit door at Leinster.

For a player who is quickly forging a reputation as one of, if not, the best tackler in Irish rugby, Connors certainly met that particular challenge head on.

At 22 and barely getting a look-in with the Leinster senior team, Connacht sounded out his interest with the help of the union, but after mulling it over, Connors soon came to the conclusion that he was better off staying and fighting to prove himself at his home province.