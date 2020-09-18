The man behind the chop tackles - how European rookie Will Connors became one of Leinster's greatest weapons

Just over two years have now passed since Will Connors dodged the IRFU's attempts to nudge him towards the exit door at Leinster.

For a player who is quickly forging a reputation as one of, if not, the best tackler in Irish rugby, Connors certainly met that particular challenge head on.

At 22 and barely getting a look-in with the Leinster senior team, Connacht sounded out his interest with the help of the union, but after mulling it over, Connors soon came to the conclusion that he was better off staying and fighting to prove himself at his home province.

It was a brave decision and although Leinster didn't want him to go anywhere, as we have seen in recent years, that doesn't always count for much when some players have their heads turned.

That dogged determination and utter drive to prove people wrong harks back to his school days in Clongowes, where despite never being the biggest player on the pitch, Connors always packed a punch well above his weight.

From a young age, the Kildare native learned that if he was going to make it as a professional rugby player, especially in the ultra-competitive back-row position, he needed to quickly find his point of difference and hone in on it.

Noel McNamara remembers the day that all started.

An old fashioned rucking net which lay unused in a Clongowes shed was dusted off by Matthew Wright, one of McNamara's assistants who had been hugely influenced by former Ulster and Ireland coach Brian McLaughlin from the pair's time in the Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI).

Wright recognised that if Clongowes were to be successful in the upcoming Senior Cup campaign, they needed to work on taking the bigger players low and cutting them off at source.

It was then that Connors really began to focus on developing his ferocious chop-tackle technique.

"The ruck net was there quite a long time, we got it up and running and it became a huge part of the year," McNamara, who coached and taught Connors since first year, recalls.

"There is a railing around Clongowes made of metal piping. I used to use that to get low in the tackle and low in the ruck, but it was considered a health and safety hazard as time went on!

"So, the rucking net was decided as the safer option. It very much became a main part of our training – not just around the tackle but the breakdown as well."

Growing up, horse riding was the big draw in the Connors household. Will’s sisters Ashleigh and Edie represented Ireland, and the three siblings were always well supported by their parents Nick and Lelia.

McNamara, however, knew Connors had huge potential with the oval ball as soon as he enrolled in Clongowes.

As rugby coach, and also as his maths and PE teacher, McNamara came to know Connors the person, as well as the player.

It's a relationship that blossomed over time as the pair worked together in Clongowes before going on to link-up with the Leinster and Ireland Schools team, and later UCD, where Connors holds the distinction of being the first U-20 player to play for UCD in the All-Ireland League.

"It's fair to say that Will would have demonstrated character of the very highest level across the board from an early age," McNamara says.

"People looked up to him in how he led by his actions. He led from the front. It was very much a case of 'Follow me'.

"As a student, I had a pretty easy relationship with him. There were never concerns or issues. He was diligent, he worked hard.

"What you see is what you get with Will. He works hard to present the best version of himself all of the time and my feeling is that he will continue to do that. He has a big capacity for growth."

Crucially that room for improvement is matched by Connors' insatiable desire for hard work. It's part of the reason why he dismissed the idea of leaving Leinster without feeling like he had given it a proper crack.

The 24-year old has never been one to back down, and anyone who witnessed his outstanding performance in Clongowes' 2015 Senior Cup quarter-final win over a highly-fancied St Michael's team had him marked down as a future star.

"Will was phenomenal," McNamara reflects.

"There was an onslaught from Michael's at the end. I think it was almost 40 phases. We were camped on our own line and Will featured very prominently.

"I don't know if he made half of the tackles, but he certainly came pretty close to it. He has always been that type of player.

"We used to have cards going into SCT matches. Every game you would get a different card.

"Written on Will's card going into that Michael's game was 'Be fearless and accurate in all tackles and have relentless work-rate with and without the ball.’

"The very last line read 'You are the best forward in the competition. Enjoy it.'

"The challenge for Will was, was he better than James (Ryan) and Max (Deegan)? That was his opportunity to show it.

"The bottom line of his card for the semi-final was 'You are the best player in the competition.' Obviously because he had seen off the two lads."

Clongowes have an award named after Thomas Crean, a Victoria Cross winner. Crean was a former student who toured with the Lions in 1896, and was also part of the first Ireland team to win a Home Nations Championship and a Triple Crown (in 1894).

The school hands out the award to the best defender on any given day, and needless to say, Connors was a regular recipient.

The openside flanker was destined for the top, but his progress was stalled on several occasions when he left school.

First there was the ankle problem which ruled him out of Ireland U-20s' march to the 2016 World Cup final.

A hugely beneficial stint in the Ireland Sevens programme followed, before a hamstring and a serious ACL injury in 2018 cost him the guts of a full season out of the game.

But for those setbacks, we would have seen much more of Connors in a Leinster jersey, and he certainly wouldn't only be making his European debut against Saracens tomorrow afternoon.

"I love his attitude in defence," Gordon D'Arcy, an excellent defender in his day, enthuses.

"He has something different and he gives a great balance to the back-row.

"He was brilliant in the first half of last season and his development since then has just been fantastic. That six months off for a young player was important for him physically.

"You can see he is very, very able to deal with the physical pressures of playing in the back-row.

"That chop-tackle is a skill very much like Dan Lydiate. It's very, very effective.

"When you hit people behind the tackle line, that's when it becomes really, really powerful because you have got strong people over the ball."

Connors had been flagged to start tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final since he did a remarkable job in nullifying the threat of Ulster’s powerhouse duo Marcell Coetzee and Stuart McCloskey, before he backed it up a week later by doing the same to Munster’s CJ Stander and Damian de Allende.

His chop-tackling on the likes of Billy and Mako Vunipola will be crucial.

"It’s almost like a feel for him," Andrew Porter, who has played alongside Connors from an early age, explains.

"It’s something he loves doing and you can tell because he’s haring off the line and looking for the contact. It’s incredible how he does it. He’s definitely very effective with it."

Connors owes a lot to the work done by McNamara and Wright during his school days, while Hugh Hogan, Leinster's contact skills coach, has been a major influence since he entered the Leinster setup.

"Will had the disappointment of an ACL injury a couple of years ago," Hogan says.

"But then he took a real positive in that and he was able to work, particularly on the tackle part of his game and with the contact piece as well. Once he was physically able to do that with his knee, (it was) like, what is a good tackle going to look like for you?

"How are we going to work on getting to that quickly? How are we going to make good decisions around when to do that?

"And I suppose he's in a place now where he still needs to practice every week. But the plan is very embedded and it's reinforced. I think that's a key component to it."

Connors' excellent work in defence is backed up by the stats as he finished the PRO14 season as the league's top tackler, having made 195 tackles in 14 games for an impressive 92pc success rate.

"It isn't something that just happened overnight," McNamara adds.

"Will has developed his technique, but he has had to work on it because there were times when he would hit the knee first as he was trying to get so low.

"He has been working hard on that since he was 17 in school. That rucking net came out a couple of times a week. So, it has been a very conscious thing that he has looked to develop.

"That's why you can see him playing Test rugby. Having that ability to negate a significant strength of the opposition is such an asset to have.

"It's one thing to be technically proficient, it's another to have the character to keep doing it time and time again.

"And Will is not chopping small men either. He is chopping some seriously significant temper, so I would probably place as much emphasis on his character and mindset, as I would on the technical proficiency to actually execute those chops.

"I'm thrilled for him. I remember him as a 12-year old in my maths and PE classes.

"You know much work these guys have put in. Unfortunately not everyone gets rewarded to the same level, but all credit must go to Will for his hard work and dedication.”

Connors' patience and trust in his own ability has paid off, and having rejected the chance to leave Leinster, he is now eyeing a first Ireland cap in the coming months.

He has come a long way since being advised to seek game-time elsewhere, but you get the sense that Connors' journey is really only just getting going.