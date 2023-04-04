The Left Wing: The gap between Leinster and the other provinces has never been bigger

Leinster powered into the Champions Cup quarter-final

On the latest episode of The Left Wing podcast, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look back on the Champions Cup action.

Leinster marched on to the quarter-finals after sweeping Ulster aside and the gap between Leo Cullen's men and the rest of the Irish provinces has never looked bigger.

What can the other Irish teams do to close the gap?

While Ulster didn't fire a shot against Leinster, Munster had a similarly disappointing day in South Africa after conceding 50 points to the Sharks.

Can Munster turn things around between now and the end of the season?

