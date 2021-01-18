Tadhg Furlong's Six Nations chances recede as Leinster rule him out of Munster showdown

Tadhg Furlong won't feature for Leinster against Munster this Saturday. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster have ruled Tadhg Furlong out of Saturday's Guinness PRO14 meeting with Munster.

The news will come as a blow to the Lions' tighthead's chances of playing for Ireland in next month's Six Nations, with Andy Farrell set to name his squad after the game on Sunday or Monday.

Furlong has not played in 11 months having initially injured his back, before straining his calf before rugby's resumption in August.

He recently stepped up his training with the Leinster squad, but the province have listed him among the players who will not be available for Saturday's game.

Leo Cullen hopes to have James Lowe and Garry Ringrose available, but the province say they will be assessed this week as they step up their training.

Sean Cronin will be fit to return to his hometown after recovering from a knee injury, while Ciaran Frawley is also available after his hamstring problem.

As well as Furlong, Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder), Scott Penny (neck), Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) remain on the long-term absentee list.

Online Editors