Tadhg Furlong remains a doubt for Leinster's crunch quarter-final against Saracens

Tadhg Furlong has yet to play since rugby returned due to a back injury. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tadhg Furlong remains a doubt for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with Saracens on Saturday.

The Lions prop suffered a back injury in the lead-up to his side's win over Munster and missed all four matches of the restart to date as Leinster claimed the Guinness PRO14 title against Ulster on Saturday.

Andrew Porter has been excellent in Furlong's absence, while Michael Bent has come in and done well off the bench.

However, with Mako Vunipola set to return for the European champions this weekend, Leinster will be keen to have their top man available for at least a run off the bench.

Dan Leavy is also being monitored, but looks less likely to be involved given the form and fitness of his rivals for the No 7 jersey, Will Connors and Josh van der Flier.

Van der Flier won the man of the match award on Saturday, but looks set to lose out to tough-tackling Connors for the start against the English giants.

Leinster can call on new signing, Ciaran Parker who trains with his new team-mates for the first time today after undergoing his covid-19 quarantine period.

The former Munster tighthead has been drafted in on a loan basis from English Championship side Jersey Reds.

Retiring winger Fergus McFadden, who lifted the PRO14 trophy on Saturday along with Rob Kearney, is fit again and available for selection. However, the Kildare native will find it tough to break into a winning team for the biggest match of the season, with Hugo Keenan likely to continue on the right wing.

James Ryan suffered no ill-effects on his return from a shoulder injury against Ulster, but highly-rated hooker Dan Sheehan faces between four and six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a cheekbone injury.

Online Editors