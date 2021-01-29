Tadhg Furlong makes eagerly-awaited return for Leinster after almost a year out

Tadhg Furlong is back for Leinster after 11 months out

After almost a year out injured, Tadhg Furlong will make his eagerly-anticipated return to action when Leinster take on the Scarlets tomorrow in a re-fixed PRO14 clash.

Should Furlong come through the game unscathed, he will link up with the Ireland squad ahead of next weekend's Six Nations opener in Wales.

The Lions tighthead hasn't played since Ireland's defeat to England last March, while Furlong last lined out for Leinster on January 18 of last year.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has handed Furlong a start, and all eyes will be on the Wexford native as he makes a very welcome comeback.

Luke McGrath will be aiming to put his Six Nations snub behind him as he captains a much-changed Leinster team that also includes the likes of Ryan Baird, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan.

Dave Kearney, like Leavy, returns from a recent knock, while Naas native Jamie Osborne could make his Leinster debut off the bench.

Although the latest round of PCR Testing in UCD yesterday reported no positive cases of Covid-19, Leinster have confirmed: “One player who had been isolating because of close contact with a positive family member reported feeling unwell earlier in the week and was tested outside of Leinster. He tested positive for Covid-19 and will continue to self-isolate from the group in accordance with HSE guidelines.”

Meanwhile, there is a strong family feel to the Munster team to play Benetton tomorrow as two sets of brothers and two cousins are included in the starting XV.

Fineen and Josh Wycherley will start for the province for the first time, with Niall and Rory Scannell also included, as well as cousins Gavin and Liam Coombes.

Former Leinster tighthead Roman Salanoa makes his first PRO14 start for his new club, while another Leinster man Paddy Patterson is set for his debut off the bench having only joined Munster as cover earlier this week.

Gavin Coombes and Mike Haley are the only players to keep their places following last weekend's defeat to Leinster.

Three Academy players are included in the team, as out-half Ben Healy and loosehead prop Josh Wycherley both start with lock Thomas Ahern among the replacements.

Leinster (team to play Scarlets tomorrow) – M O'Reilly; C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (capt); P Dooley, J Tracy, T Furlong; R Molony, R Baird; J Murphy, D Leavy, J Conan. Reps: S Cronin, E Byrne, T Clarkson, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O'Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, J Osborne.

Munster (team to play Benetton tomorrow) – M Haley; L Coombes, D Goggin, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; B Healy, N McCarthy; J Wycherley, N Scannell, R Salanoa; F Wycherley, B Holland (capt); J O'Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes. Reps: K O'Byrne, J Loughman, S Archer, T Ahern, T O'Donnell, P Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, D de Allende.

