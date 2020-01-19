Steel over style in Treviso as Leinster survive tough test

Benetton have become something of a bogey team for Cullen's men, who had to dig deep to secure the win, which ensures Leinster advance to the Champions Cup knockout stages as top seeds.

A home quarter - and potential home semi-final - awaits as Leinster sailed through the pool with their perfect season still intact. Their 16th consecutive victory means they broke their own record as their remarkable winning run goes on.

Leading 3-0 at the end of a terrible first half, Leinster upped the intensity in the second as Caelan Doris and James Tracy's tries eventually killed off Benetton's stubborn challenge.

Leinster's Devin Toner in action against Monty Ioane of Benetton. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"The conditions were difficult, it wasn't the prettiest of games," Cullen said as he offered up an early contender for understatement of the year. "Defintely one for the purists, but from our end we are pleased to get the job done.

"It's move on at this stage. Overall, injuries seem to be okay. We knew it was going to be physical with the way that they play. I thought they were very aggressive in terms of their carrying. It certainly tested the desire of the tackler. I thought for the most part our guys stood up pretty well.

"We absorbed a lot of pressure and eventually went up the other end of the field and took our three points, which gives us a small lead. The second half was much better. I thought we were much more controlled and played in the right areas."

Doris was the man to get over as he made amends for his first-half yellow card.

As much as Benetton dominated territory and possession, they couldn't find a way to score. They might look back on their decision to turn down a couple of kickable penalties, but they will take a lot of positives from how much they pushed the form team in Europe.

James Ryan was outstanding on his return from a calf injury, which bodes well ahead of the Six Nations, while Doris further enhanced his rapidly growing reputation.

Leinster's Garry Ringrose in action against Benetton players Alessandro Zanni (left) and Marco Zanon. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster's discipline throughout the first half was poor, but Cullen pointed to a couple of decisions that he felt were soft.

"There was a couple of tight penalties, not release penalties, on either side and we seemed to lose out on those, which meant that we were suddenly pinned back in our half," he maintained.

"Then that's pressure and when you're 10 metres out from defending your own try-line, that's when you give away more penalties and it can be hard to get out of that.

"Obviously Caelan goes to the bin for some repeat offences. Even his, it was an innocuous enough penalty, but it was on the back of another couple of penalties and suddenly we were under a bit more pressure."

Benetton's cause wasn't helped by Ira Herbst being sent to the bin immediately after the restart, but former Ireland international Ian Keatley did his best to turn the tide back in his side's favour.

Leinster had other ideas, however. Ross Byrne had put them 6-0 in front before Doris got over on the hour mark after a brilliant reverse pass from man of the match Luke McGrath.

Tracy soon followed Doris over the whitewash as the bench made their presence felt. Byrne's conversion gave some more breathing room.

Leinster could have equaled Biarritz's record of most points after the pool stages had they managed to get a bonus point, but this wasn't the day for that.

Instead, Leinster comfortably saw out the game, and headed home hoping that the next time they are on in road in this competition is for the final in Marseille.

Scorers - Leinster: Tries: Doris, Tracy. Pens: Byrne 2. Con: Byrne.

Benetton: J Hayward (A Rizzi 50); A Esposito, L Morisi, M Zanon (T Benvenuti 70), M Ioane; I Keatley, T Tebaldi; F Zani (N Quaglio 12), H Faiva (T Baravalle 62), S Ferrari (C Traore 52); I Herbst (A Sgarbi 67), E Snyman; M Barbini (capt) (G Pettinelli 52), B Steyn, T Halafhi (M Lazzaroni 62).

Leinster: J Larmour (R Kearney 71); D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne (C Frawley 70), L McGrath (capt) (J Gibson-Park 62); C Healy (P Dooley 52), S Cronin (J Tracy 52), A Porter (T Furlong 52); D Toner (R Molony 70), J Ryan; M Deegan (R Ruddock 57), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Referee: K Dickson (England)

