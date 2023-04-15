Jacques Nienaber, South Africa head coach, will replace Stuart Lancaster at Leinster after this year’s World Cup.

The South African joined the Springboks set-up with Rassie Erasmus ahead of the 2019 World Cup, and served as the defence coach en route to lifting the Webb Ellis trophy.

After Erasmus took up a Director of Rugby role following the tournament, Nienaber stepped up to become head coach.

Under Nienaber, the Springboks beat the Lions in the 2021 Test series and they will face Ireland in pool action at this autumn’s World Cup.

“We are delighted to confirm that Jacques Nienaber will be joining Leinster Rugby next season,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“Jacques is a world-class coach with a winning track record at the very highest level of the game, and we’re all looking forward to learning from him over the coming seasons.

“With the addition of the South African teams to the BKT URC Championship and the Heineken Champions Cup, Jacques’ in-depth knowledge and experience of working with the Springboks will be a great addition to the group.”

Nienaber will replace Stuart Lancaster as Leinster senior coach, with the Englishman departing at the end of this campaign after seven seasons with the province.

Nienaber added: "The anticipation and excitement are building as we prepare to defend the Rugby World Cup title.

"It continues to be an amazing time with the Springboks and it's a privilege to be involved in my third World Cup after 2011 and 2019. Being in a World Cup year my focus will be back on defending the title back-to-back.

"It is always hard to leave an institution that have provided you with so much honour, joy and fulfilment but the only constant in life is change. At the end of the World Cup myself and my family will leave to Ireland to join up with Leinster Rugby.

"When the time is right, I will be looking forward to new and exciting challenges.

"The club is renowned as a quality and high performance environment and it's an honour to join up with Leinster and I look forward to contributing to that after the World Cup."