Tickets for Leinster's Champions Cup final with Racing 92 in the San Memes stadium this weekend have sold out.

Sold out in Bilbao as Leinster and Racing fans snap up the few remaining tickets for Champions Cup final

The last number of tickets available on the official ticketing site sold out this morning.

Leinster face Racing 92 in the San Memés Stadium in Bilbao on Saturday afternoon, marking the first time the European Cup final has been held in Spain. The San Mamés stadium is the home of Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, and has a capacity of 53,000.

In the 23-year history of the competition, the final had never previously been held outside of Ireland, the UK or France. Another issue for any fans hoping to attend the final is the cost of flights, with a one-way trip from Dublin to Bilbao on Friday currently going for in excess of €400.

Leinster will also be relieved to note the weather forecast for Bilbao on Saturday is a reasonable 14 degrees, as there had been fears the Spanish climate could negatively impact the Irish side. Munster struggled under the heat in Bordeaux as they slipped to a semi-final defeat against Racing last month, with the tournament organisers introducing mandatory water breaks to help players cope with the warm weather.

The forecast for Bilbao on Saturday suggests this won't be an issue, with cloudy conditions and showers predicted for the afternoon.

