Sexton stood down for Munster clash as Leinster seek 'further assessment' on head injuries

Leinster and Ireland star Johnny Sexton is very much in contention for inclusion in the Lions squad

Johnny Sexton won't play against Munster on Saturday and Leinster are not putting a date on his return to action as he deals with his latest brain injury.

The Leinster and Ireland captain underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and did not return to the field for the third time in as many months against Exeter Chiefs last week. He was taken off against Wales, missed the subsequent defeat to France and then came off against Munster and Exeter Chiefs.

Sexton was previously stood down for a period of 12 weeks by a French doctor in 2015 when playing for Racing 92.

Leinster have taken a similarly cautious approach with Sexton's team-mates Caelan Doris and James Ryan who could come back into the equation this weekend.

Doris suffered "symptoms associated with concussion" in Ireland training and has not played since January.

Like Sexton, Ryan was replaced following a HIA against Wales and missed the France game. He suffered a similar injury in Ireland's win over Scotland, missed the final Six Nations game against England and sat out Leinster's PRO14 final win over Munster and the Champions Cup victory over Exeter.

All three players will have ambitions to go on this summer's Lions tour of South Africa and Warren Gatland will be monitoring Sexton's developments closely.

"Johnny Sexton is unavailable for selection this week. Sexton entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after the Exeter game and is having further assessment and once complete and all information is to hand, a further update will be given," a Leinster statement read.

As well as Ryan and Doris, Will Connors and Garry Ringrose could come back into the equation after their knee and ankle issues. They'll be monitored as they increase their work-load in training.

Scott Penny and Tommy O'Brien are fit and available to face Munster in the opening round of the Rainbow Cup at home to Leinster's old rivals.

Meanwhile, Ulster have confirmed that Offaly native Cormac Izuchukwu tore his anterior cruciate ligament in their win over Harlequins and requires surgery, meaning his season is over.

Iain Henderson could return against Connacht, while Angus Curtis is available again for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in December 2019.

