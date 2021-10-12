Sexton is like a good Bordeaux – Contepomi

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi has underlined the importance of Johnny Sexton to club and country in light of Harry Byrne’s latest setback.

Byrne is facing a spell out with a hip injury and will miss Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Scarlets at the RDS.

It remains to be seen how long Byrne will be absent for, with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell sure to be monitoring the situation closely ahead of next month’s three Tests.

Leo Cullen is set to have his three Lions, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw, available for selection this weekend, as the trio hope to get some game-time under their belts before Ireland take on Japan, Argentina and New Zealand.

Sexton came off the bench last weekend and delivered a man-of-the-match performance to back up the suggestion the summer off has done the 36-year-old the world of good.

“When you are a player like Johnny, at his age, it’s about keeping fit and making sure he keeps up with the pace of the game because he has 20-year-old boys running quick and fast,” Contepomi said. “Now, having said that, Johnny is looking like a good Bordeaux – the older he becomes, the better he is getting.

“I think he needs to keep himself (in check) and put it in perspective. He is wise enough and experienced enough to take it week-by-week.

“He understands that he needs to keep himself fit, make sure his fitness is up. When he steps up, there is no one with more experience in the team than himself. He has a natural rugby brain. It’s excellent to have him around.”