It looks like Sean O’Brien will be the glaring omission from Leinster’s starting team to play Wasps on the opening night of the Heineken Champions Cup at The RDS tomorrow (KO7.45, BTSport).

Sean O'Brien to miss out on Leinster starting XV for Wasps clash

The Ireland and British & Irish Lions flanker has not made the final cut, presumably due to his lack of match sharpness.

In previous times, the Tullow Tank would have been selected anyway for the hour of mayhem he can cause on both sides of the ball.

It was two years ago, in the aftermath of the loss to Scarlets, that Leo Cullen decided to pick almost entirely on form.

The rustiness O’Brien showed at number eight against Munster confirmed the impression that the veteran is not quite where he has to be.

Anyway, the hard-charging Jack Conan has been going well this season as a specialist in the position.

Cullen’s promise to have a look at O’Brien at number eight as part of “the broader picture” last week still holds true.

