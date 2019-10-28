Sean Cronin and Fergus McFadden facing fitness race ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup opener

Sean Cronin has a better chance than Fergus McFadden of making it back for the start of Leinster’s Champions Cup campaign on November 16th.

The Ireland hooker has had a scan on his neck and looks like a fair chance to turn out against Benetton.

However, McFadden suffered an elbow injury in training and will be up against the clock to be back in time.

The bad news doesn’t end there, with fullback also Hugo Keenan picking up an ankle injury against Zebre.

He has been referred for further assessment later in the week just when he was coming into his own in the PRO14 this season.

Ed Byrne (neck) and Ciaran Frawley (ankle) have both returned to training following their setbacks ahead of Friday’s PRO14 League clash with The Dragons at The RDS (KO7.35).

