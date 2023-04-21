Sam Prendergast gets another chance to shine for Leinster against heavy-hitting Bulls side

Sam Prendergast has been backed to start for Leinster again in South Africa as they take on a stacked Bulls side in Pretoria tomorrow.

The 20-year-old fly-half won the player of the match award on his debut against the Lions at Ellis Park last weekend as Leinster came from 15 points down to win, but they face a far stiffer task without the experience of Rhys Ruddock and Jason Jenkins this weekend.

The Bulls are a strong side with plenty to play for. Leinster are guaranteed first place regardless of whether this inexperienced side can preserve their unbeaten record, but the Bulls are out to put pressure on Munster and Connacht ahead of them and try and secure a Champions Cup spot for next season with a four-try win.

With the senior coaching ticket and the majority of the first-team back home, Sean O’Brien is in charge this week and he’s picked Ed Byrne as captain and Prendergast at out-half.

The Kildare native is part of an unchanged backline, as the impressive Chris Cosgrave starts at full-back with Tommy O’Brien and Dave Kearney on the wings as Liam Turner partners Ben Brownlee in midfield and Nick McCarthy starts at No 9.

Up front, captain Byrne is joined by Tadhg McElroy and Tom Clarkson in the front-row, while Alex Soroka reverts to second-row where he partners Brian Deeny.

The highly-rated UCD flanker James Culhane comes in at blindside, with Will Connors and Max Deegan tasked with providing some experience in the Nos 7 and 8 shirts.

On the bench, Liam Molony and Conor O'Tighearnaigh are in line to make their Leinster debuts, while Temi Lasisi is set for his first appearance of the season.

The Bulls, meanwhile, call on a flying back three of Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and David Kriel, while Stedman Gans joins Harold Vorster in the midfield and Springbok Johan Goosen partners Embrose Papier at half-back.

Up front, Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobelaar and Mornay Smith will test the inexperienced Irish front-row, with support from locks Ruan Vermaak and Ruan Nortje with Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink and the excellent Elrigh Louw in the back-row.

BULLS – KL Arendse; C Moodie, S Gans, H Vorster, D Kriel; J Goosen, E Papier; G Steenekamp, J Grobelaar, M Smith; R Vermaak, R Nortje (capt); M van Staden, C Brink, E Louw. Reps: B du Plessis, D Smith, F Klopper, J Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, K Johannes, C Smith, C Hendricks.

LEINSTER – C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownless, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; E Byrne (capt), T McElroy, T Clarkson; A Soroka, B Deeny; J Culhane, W Connors, M Deegan. Reps: L Barron, M Milne, T Lasisi, C O’Tighearnaigh, L Molony, B Murphy, C Tector, R Russell.