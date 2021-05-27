Ryan Baird to line out for Leinster A in clash with Ireland U-20

Second row Ryan Baird will play for Leinster A. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland international Ryan Baird will feature for Leinster A against the Ireland U-20 tomorrow.

As Richie Murphy's squad continue their build up to next month's Six Nations, they will get an important hit out against Leinster A at Energia Park (1.0).

Murphy, along with his assistant coaches Colm Tucker and Denis Leamy, have been working with an extended squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week, as Ireland continue to build towards the championship in Cardiff.

Ireland will have an extended 32-player squad to choose from, including talented Munster Academy back-row Alex Kendellen, who has linked up with the group following a stint with the Ireland sevens.

Former Ireland U-20 boss and current Leinster Academy manager Noel McNamara is able to call upon Baird, who will be hoping to get some game-time under his belt ahead of Ireland's summer Tests in July.

David Hawkshaw will captain Leinster A, who also include fit-again senior tighthead Vakh Abdaladze, as well as talented young hooker Dan Sheehan, who is named on the bench.

Ireland U-20 (from):

Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster), Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Jamie Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), Ben Carson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Cian Whooley (UCC RFC/Munster), Ben Murphy (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ronan Loughnane (UCD RFC/Leinster), Sam Illo (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Donnacha Byrne (Sligo RFC/Connacht), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University FC/Connacht), Daniel Okeke (Shannon RFC/Munster), Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen FC/Munster), Conor Rankin (Malone RFC/Ulster), Alan Flannery (Shannon RFC/Munster), Cathal Forde (Corinthian RFC/Connacht), Hubert Gilvarry (Sligo RFC/Connacht), Aaron Leahy (Garryowen RFC/Munster), James Humphreys (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Conor McKee (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), George Saunderson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Eoin de Buitlear (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen RFC/Munster), Jack Kelleher (UCC RFC/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster), Oscar Egan (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster), Liam Bishop (Nottingham RFC/IQ Rugby).

Leinster A:

15. Rob Russell

14. Donal Conroy

13. Marcus Kiely

12. David Hawkshaw (Captain)

11. Josh O'Connor

10. Tim Corkery

9. Cormac Foley

1. Michael Milne

2. John McKee

3. Vakh Abdaladze

4. Mark Morrissey

5. Ryan Baird

6. Martin Moloney

7. Aaron Coleman

8. Mark Boyle.

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Marcus Hanan/Temi Lasisi

18. Greg McGrath

19. Ruairi Clarke

21. Will Reilly

22. Harry Colbert.



Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)