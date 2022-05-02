Ryan Baird and Rónan Kelleher in contention for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester

Leinster pack pair Ryan Baird and Rónan Kelleher are in contention to feature in this weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

The full squad returned from South Africa and will begin their preparation for Saturday at the province's base in UCD.

Baird has recovered from a back injury picked up on international duty while Kelleher was a late withdrawal from the squad against Cell C Sharks with a shoulder knock.

Max Deegan (shoulder) will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability to face Leicester.

Cullen will be without hooker James Tracy who is ruled out with a neck injury.

There are no further updates on Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee).