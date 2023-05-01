Robbie Henshaw in line for possible Leinster return against the Sharks in URC quarter-final

Robbie Henshaw could be available for Leinster’s URC quarter-final against Sharks this weekend, but James Lowe is again ruled out.

A quad issue forced Henshaw’s late omission from last Saturday’s spanking Champions Cup win against Toulouse. The centre has been troubled by injuries all season.

All Black Charles Ngatai made a timely return from a hamstring injury to seamlessly slot into midfield for Leo Cullen’s men.

Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier also came through the game with no issues after recovering from shoulder and ankle issues, respectively.

Prop Michael Milne has emerged from his graduated Return to Play protocols and is available as Cullen and his brains trust ponder changes in the midst of a relentless twin title tilt.

Aside from the encouraging noises around Henshaw, Leinster confirmed Joe McCarthy will step up his rehabilitation this week as he recovers from an ankle injury, so too Rónan Kelleher and Tommy O’Brien (both shoulder), while scrum-half Cormac Foley is in contention for a squad berth.

Lowe (calf) joins Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee) and Martin Moloney (knee) on the injury list.

Meanwhile, Leinster Rugby have confirmed that Saturday’s game will have a capacity of 19,000 in the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5pm).

After their confident dismissal of Toulouse in their weekend Champions Cup semi-final, Leo Cullen’s men will again be playing by the River Dodder as Bruce Springsteen will be playing ‘The River’, amongst other things, in the RDS this week.

Ulster will host Connacht in the first of the weekend’s quarter-finals in Belfast on Friday, May 5 (7.35pm, TG4, Premier Sports).

The following day, defending champions DHL Stormers will take on fellow South Africans the Vodacom Bulls in Cape Town at 2.30pm Irish time.

Leinster’s game will be on RTÉ, as will be the case later on Saturday when Munster make the trip to Glasgow Warriors (7.35pm).

The semi-finals will be played on the following weekend, the teams with the highest seeding in each semi-final will have home advantage. Leinster can host 27,000 at the Aviva should they make it that far.

After the province’s furore at ticket prices for their European clash, they have announced prices starting from €12/€25 for kids/adults.