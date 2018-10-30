Rob Kearney has emerged as a doubt for Ireland’s November internationals after suffering a shoulder injury while playing for Leinster against Treviso last weekend.

Rob Kearney a doubt for Argentina and New Zealand as Leinster confirm Fergus McFadden will be out for four months

The full-back was replaced after six minutes of the second-half of the 31-3 win in Italy and the province say he is being monitored by the IRFU medical staff this week having been left out of the 26-man squad to face Italy in Chicago on Saturday.

Ireland take on Argentina next week, before welcoming New Zealand and the United States to Dublin and Joe Schmidt will be keen to have the experienced full-back on board.

Leinster travel to South Africa tomorrow ahead of their clash with the Southern Kings with Kearney’s brother Dave available make the trip, but they won’t be able to call on Fergus McFadden until March at the earliest after he sustained a “high-grade” hamstring injury the province say will keep him out for four months.

He suffered the injury in training ahead of the province's defeat to Toulouse.

Online Editors