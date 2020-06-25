Ringrose deal to follow as Leinster announce squad for rugby's resumption

Although his name was not on the list of 28 players Leinster have resigned for rugby's resumption, Garry Ringrose is expected to pen a two-year national contract with the IRFU to extend his stay at his home province.
einster have confirmed that Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden will remain with them until the current campaign comes to an end, meaning they may even get to start next season if Leinster get to the Heineken Champions Cup final which takes place three weeks after the new campaign gets underway.
Devin Toner has come off his national contract to take a Leinster deal, while flankers Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier and full-back Jordan Larmour remain on provincial contracts despite stellar performances in green.
Scott Fardy and James Lowe are among those who have signed on for another stint, although Leinster's policy of not announcing the duration of their contracts means it is not yet known for how long they have committed. Lowe will become available to Andy Farrell's Ireland in November.
Australia international Joe Tomane leads the list of those departing the province and the ex-Montpellier back is expected to join the Dragons after an uninspiring two-year spell in blue.
As well as Tomane, Barry Daly and Gavin Mullin have been released while Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling have signed for Connacht with Munster landing Roman Salanoa. Bryan Byrne has also left after spending the end of last season on loan at Bristol Bears.
Academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O'Brien and Dan Sheehan have all been promoted to the senior squad.
Full list of Leinster new contracts
1. Vakh Abdaladze
2. Ryan Baird
3. Michael Bent
4. Adam Byrne
5. Ed Byrne
6. Harry Byrne
7. Ross Byrne
8. Will Connors
9. Seán Cronin
10. Peter Dooley
11. Caelan Doris
12. Jack Dunne
13. Scott Fardy
14. Jordan Larmour
15. Dan Leavy
16. James Lowe
17. Ross Molony
18. Josh Murphy
19. Tommy O’Brien
20. Rory O’Loughlin
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Andrew Porter
23. Rhys Ruddock
24. James Ryan
25. Dan Sheehan
26. Devin Toner
27. James Tracy
28. Josh van der Flier
Leinster Rugby – Departees
1. Jack Aungier
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Barry Daly
4. Oisín Dowling
5. Gavin Mullin
6. Roman Salanoa
7. Joe Tomane
