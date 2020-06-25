Ringrose deal to follow as Leinster announce squad for rugby's resumption

Although his name was not on the list of 28 players Leinster have resigned for rugby's resumption, Garry Ringrose is expected to pen a two-year national contract with the IRFU to extend his stay at his home province.

Leinster have confirmed that Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden will remain with them until the current campaign comes to an end, meaning they may even get to start next season if Leinster get to the Heineken Champions Cup final which takes place three weeks after the new campaign gets underway.

Devin Toner has come off his national contract to take a Leinster deal, while flankers Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier and full-back Jordan Larmour remain on provincial contracts despite stellar performances in green.

Scott Fardy and James Lowe are among those who have signed on for another stint, although Leinster's policy of not announcing the duration of their contracts means it is not yet known for how long they have committed. Lowe will become available to Andy Farrell's Ireland in November.

Australia international Joe Tomane leads the list of those departing the province and the ex-Montpellier back is expected to join the Dragons after an uninspiring two-year spell in blue.

As well as Tomane, Barry Daly and Gavin Mullin have been released while Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling have signed for Connacht with Munster landing Roman Salanoa. Bryan Byrne has also left after spending the end of last season on loan at Bristol Bears.

Academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O'Brien and Dan Sheehan have all been promoted to the senior squad.

Full list of Leinster new contracts

1. Vakh Abdaladze

2. Ryan Baird

3. Michael Bent

4. Adam Byrne

5. Ed Byrne

6. Harry Byrne

7. Ross Byrne

8. Will Connors

9. Seán Cronin

10. Peter Dooley

11. Caelan Doris

12. Jack Dunne

13. Scott Fardy

14. Jordan Larmour

15. Dan Leavy

16. James Lowe

17. Ross Molony

18. Josh Murphy

19. Tommy O’Brien

20. Rory O’Loughlin

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Andrew Porter

23. Rhys Ruddock

24. James Ryan

25. Dan Sheehan

26. Devin Toner

27. James Tracy

28. Josh van der Flier





Leinster Rugby – Departees

1. Jack Aungier

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Barry Daly

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Gavin Mullin

6. Roman Salanoa

7. Joe Tomane

Online Editors