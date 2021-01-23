Relief for Sexton as Cullen says he'll link up with Ireland after 'precautionary' withdrawal

Leinster coach Leo Cullen says his decision to take Johnny Sexton off early in the second-half of tonight's win over Munster was "precautionary" which will come as a great relief for Ireland coach Andy Farrell ahead of the Six Nations.

The Ireland captain was treated for an apparent hamstring injury during the 13-10 victory and was replaced by Ross Byrne, who went on to lay on Jordan Larmour's winning try.

"It was precautionary," Cullen said. "He'll be in Irish camp next week so he'll be assessed."

The coach was relieved to come away from the derby with a victory after trailing Munster for 70 minutes before Larmour's crucial score.

"We were very, very slow at the start, from our end there were lots of parts of our performance that weren't great now," he said.

"I don't know if it was the snow we saw when we arrived, but when we kicked off it had stopped!

"We were 10-0 down with a mountain to climb but even though there were parts of it we didn't deal with very well, either side of half-time we had a lot of pressure when we got turned over at the breakdown when we had pick and go opportunities near their tryline.

"At this level we have to be better.

"We need to be better, there's a bit of a split now in camp, a lot of lads will go to Ireland camp and we'll turn our attention to the Scarlets in Wales next week."

Munster second-row Tadhg Beirne was outstanding, but his Man of the Match award was scant consolation after a fifth defeat to Leinster in a row.

"We just left a lot out there, we felt we had most of the possession for the majority of the game and defended them quite well, we had a few knock-ons at the end there, they're big moments and we have to win them," he said.

"I look forward to seeing that last lineout because it was crooked from where we were, but it's still no excuse, we really feel like we should have won that today and obviously we're bitterly disappointed.

"Look it, I think we matched them physically and I think we would have won that game if we did things a little bit better.

"Everyone looks at Leinster as this kind of unbeatable team but I think we've proved here today that we're definitely matching them and I think on another day we would have taken the win.

"As a defence we were really fronting up and we felt comfortable in that area, when they were inside our 22 we really felt like we weren't going to let them score, it's just disappointing we let them score off a set-piece and that was the deciding of the game."

