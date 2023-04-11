Prendergast set for Leinster debut as Cullen names four U-20s stars named in squad for South Africa

Leo Cullen has included four of Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winning players in Leinster’s squad for their last two United Rugby Championship games in South Africa.

The majority of the provinces’ leading lights have remained in Dublin where they’ll prepare for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

But that has opened the door to Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne, Liam Molony and Conor O’Tighearnaigh who could make their debuts against the Lions or the Bulls in the next fortnight.

Springbok Jason Jenkins is the only member of the matchday 23 from last weekend’s win over Leicester Tigers to be named in the squad that departs today.

Ireland internationals Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, Ed Byrne and Max Deegan and Georgia international Vakhtang Abdaladze are the experienced men up front, while Dave Jearbe is the only international back in the travel as even Jordan Larmour – who missed out on selection last week – remains at home.

The decision not to bring Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne opens the door for the highly regarded Prendergast to make his senior debut with Charlie Tector the other out-half in the squad.

Leinster are already safe in first position after winning 15 of their 16 games to date and will play the Lions in Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, before taking on the Bulls in Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld on the final day of the regular season.

Leinster travelling squad for URC games in South Africa:

Forwards: Jack Boyle, Ed Byrne, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Tadhg McElroy, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Thomas Clarkson, Temi Lasisi, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka, Jason Jenkins, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Liam Molony, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, James Culhane, Max Deegan.

Backs: Fintan Gunne, Nick McCarthy, Ben Murphy, Sam Prendergast, Charlie Tector, Dave Kearney, Aitzol King, Ben Brownlee, Liam Turner, Tommy O’Brien, Rob Russell, Chris Cosgrave, Max O’Reilly.