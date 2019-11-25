'Players shouldn't have coaches to spoon-feed them all the time' - Stuart Lancaster calls for new leaders

In the mind's eye, it is a world of big speeches and bristling energy but even as early as 2014 the man responsible for one of the more memorable addresses in recent history, Paul O'Connell, spoke about the change in the environment.

"It's embarrassing really and the dressing-rooms are less like that now," he said, reflecting on his ‘Fear of God' speech.

"Dressing-rooms are a lot quieter now. The way rugby is gone, a lot of it is about looking after your own job. You make sure you prepare to the best of your ability.

"You look after your own job as physically as you can and with as much intensity as you can. Back then, there was a certain leadership group that had to prepare the team and drive on the team. That has faded a little bit."

O'Connell was speaking before facing England and, five years on, their coach that day is trying to help a new generation of Irish leaders find their voice.

With their supply of ready-made young professionals coming through the schools system, Leinster are the envy of Europe right now.

But Stuart Lancaster has noticed that quietness that O'Connell referenced and is working on bringing out the players' voice to ensure the next generation is ready to lead.

When he speaks about studious players who throw themselves into video analysis and who thrive on detail, the likes of Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Luke McGrath come to mind.

Pivotal figures for the future of the province and increasingly important internationals, the ex-England coach wants to coax out more of their personalties.

"I wouldn't have said it in a podcast if I didn't think it was important," he said of his recent Leader's Questions where he addressed the topic," he said.

"There are so many different personality types. What I found over here is a lot of the players are quiet, they are detail-orientated.

"They are very respectful of coaches and what they say and everything else, which is great, great qualities, but equally they need to be leaders on the field.

"So, sometimes, you have got to push this person who is traditionally quite reserved and quite quiet to be more vocal in meetings, to be more vocal in training sessions, to be more vocal in games, because ultimately they are the ones that drive the performance."

Some time ago, Lancaster gathered his squad and asked them to do personality tests to establish where they are on the spectrum and then used those tests to encourage them.

"The way in which you go about that, I think, is to firstly raise the awareness of their own personality type," he said.

"Explaining there is no right or wrong and then get them to understand how to flick that personality during key moments – games, training sessions, meetings – and, more importantly, when they do make that step to voice their opinion that you support it and don't belittle it.

"There is nothing worse than a coach saying to an introvert I want you to give an opinion but you immediately knock them down for giving it. In which case they will never give it again.

"From my point of view, we are trying to grow the leadership within the organisation and in the team mainly because the top-end players, I mean, Johnny (Sexton) is not an introverted person. Seán O'Brien was not an introvert.

"It's the next generation. It's your James Ryans, your Garrys, your Robbies (Henshaw) and Lukey (McGrath) are people we are trying to grow. If you can see the growth of them in team meetings and how they own the team, that's what the best teams have."

The Leinster dressing-room is full of players who went to the best private schools and were coached to a high level from a young age.

They are used to video analysis sessions and weights programmes, well able to cope with the complex systems the top level of the game demands, but the life experience does not necessarily challenge them to lead.

"Ultimately, the strength of the schools system in Leinster is there for everyone to see," Lancaster said.

"It's amazing what it creates in terms of the competition, the talent pool, but there's no doubt that part of independent thinking and player ownership and leadership is by doing things on your own, not having coaches to spoon-feed you all the time.

"I'm not saying they do that in the schools system.

"I've done three sessions with all the schools coaches and I've talked a lot about the balance between the structured and unstructured game and how, at school level, it's important to allow them to do that.

"Because it's all very well and good that a player is comfortable in his schools system, but as soon as he leaves that and comes to university or comes to Leinster to play in a different system, they have to be independent and be adaptable.

"So I don't think it's a drawback but it's certainly something that could be a weakness if you allowed it to be."

Coming as it does in between European weekends, this week's trip to Glasgow is a chance for Lancaster to invest further in the next generation.

Experienced players like Fergus McFadden and Joe Tomane may return, while Seán Cronin has stepped up his training after his neck injury.

Online Editors