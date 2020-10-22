'People need to have realistic expectations' - Leo Cullen urges patience ahead of Dan Leavy return

Dan Leavy is set to make his Leinster return off the bench against Zebre. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

LEINSTER coach Leo Cullen has pleaded for patience from supporters as flanker Dan Leavy prepares to make his comeback at the RDS against Zebre on Friday evening.

Nineteen months after a sold-out Aviva Stadium recoiled in horror when Leavy was stretchered from the fray in a European quarter-final, with the gravest predictions claiming he might never play again, the flanker is in line to feature from the bench for Cullen’s men.

"People need to be patient and have realistic expectations. It’s March of 2019 when he got the injury so we have to be realistic," Culen said.

"He is still a quality player with a big personality. He needs to find his rhythm. The last game he played was in front of 52,000 people in the Aviva and this is an RDS with no crowd, so it may feel like a training environment. So we’ll see how it goes.

"There has been the odd set-back. Hopefully he hits the pitch of it and hopefully he’ll go well. It’s great for everyone.

"We’ve had to wait a long while to get to this point but huge credit to him. As we saw at the time, it was a nasty injury, 18 months ago now.

"All the medical team, especially Karl Denver, worked so hard to get him back to this point. But he did the work so huge credit to him and hopefully he will get some action. It will be great to see him get some action and take another step.

"We don’t have a major plan for his future, we’ve a long turnaround to Glasgow on Monday week so we’ll just wait to see how everyone pulls through this week."

Online Editors