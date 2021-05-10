No rush on Sexton’s return as Ireland captain to sit out Ulster clash

Jonathan Sexton won't be rushed back from injury. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton remains on Leinster's absentee list ahead of Friday night's Rainbow Cup clash against Ulster, as the Ireland captain continues his recovery from concussion.

Although Sexton has taken part in non-contact training recently, his return to action will not be rushed.

The 35-year-old was left out of the Lions squad last week after Warren Gatland cited concerns around Sexton's durability.

Leinster's options at out-half have been further dented by confirmation that Ciaran Frawley will miss the Ulster game due to the shoulder and hamstring injuries he picked up in last weekend's win over Connacht.

With Harry Byrne also sidelined with a hamstring issue, Leo Cullen's strength in depth will be tested over the coming weeks.

In more positive news, Caelen Doris (calf) and Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring) will return to training this week.

Doris has endured a difficult spell having beenb sidelined with concussion before he picked up a minor calf issue, which cost him further time out.

Fresh from his Lions inclusion, Jack Conan will follow the return to play protocols after being replaced in the first-half at the Sportsground last Saturday.

Jamison Gibson-Park is still being managed with a hamstring injury.

Rhys Ruddock (calf), Will Connors (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) all remain sidelined.