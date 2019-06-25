Noel McNamara named as Leinster's new Academy Manager

Noel McNamara has been named as the new Academy Manager for Leinster.

Noel McNamara has been named as the new Academy Manager for Leinster.

Recently, Peter Smyth left the post to become the Irish Rugby Football Union's Head of Elite Player Development.

This left an important vacancy in the Leinster organisation and McNamara has accepted the offer to maintain the production of professional players for Leo Cullen’s senior squad.

The Clare man has just finished a two-year contract as head coach to the Ireland U20s, guiding them through two Six Nations and World Cup campaigns.

The highlight of his tenure was this season’s glorious Grand Slam, Ireland’s first since 2007.

It is not yet clear whether McNamara will extend his Ireland U20 contract to combine both roles or give a total commitment to the new post in the Academy.

Online Editors