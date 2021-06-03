No Sexton comeback yet with Leinster’s three Lions also rested for Glasgow clash

Leinster's Johnny Sexton has returned to training but is still deemed unfit to play this weekend against Glasgow

Hopes of a Johnny Sexton comeback are on hold for another week as Leinster go to Glasgow without their captain tomorrow night.

Ross Byrne starts at out-half for the Guinness PRO14 champions who need a bonus point win over the Warriors to keep their Rainbow Cup final chances alive.

Sexton did step up his return to play this week but has not been deemed fit enough to feature. He has not played since the province beat Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in April.

Leo Cullen has given three of his four Lions squad members a weekend off, with Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw all left in Dublin.

Andrew Porter is on the bench with Michael Bent starting what could be his final game for the province before he returns to New Zealand.

Still, it's a strong side. Hugo Keenan is at full-back with Tommy and Jimmy O'Brien on the wings. Garry Ringrose partners Rory O'Loughlin in the centre, while Byrne is joined by captain Luke McGrath at half-back as the scrum-half makes his 150th appearance for the province.

Up front, Rónan Kelleher is flanked by Ed Byrne and Bent, with James Ryan partnered by Ross Molony in the second-row.

Josh Murphy will be looking to keep up his fine form alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back-row.

Leinster are seventh in the Rainbow Cup table, nine points behind leaders Benetton but with a game in hand. Glasgow are third after winning three of their four games so far.

Connacht, meanwhile, are looking to close out their 2021/22 season on a high as Lion Bundee Aki starts against Ospreys at the The Sportsground.

Hes part of a strong side, with Shane Delahunt making his 100th appearance at hooker, while in-form back-row Cian Prendergast is retained at No 6.

Defeat to Benetton last weekend ended the western province's hopes of reaching the final.

Leinster team to face Glasgow Warriors: H Keenan; T O'Brien, G Ringrose, R O'Loughlin, J O'Brien; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Bent; R Molony, J Ryan; J Murphy, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: D Sheehan, P Dooley, A Porter, R Baird, S Penny, R Osborne, J Larmour, C Kelleher.

Connacht team to face Ospreys: A Wootton; P Sullivan, B Aki, T Daly, B O'Donnell; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler (capt), E Masterson. Reps: J Murphy, M Burke, J Aungier, O Dowling, S Masterson, K Marmion, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.