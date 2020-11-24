No return date yet as Tadhg Furlong continues to struggle with calf injury

Tadhg Furlong is still on the sidelines as he recovers from a calf injury. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien is a doubt for Sunday's PRO14 meeting away to the Scarlets after the in-form full-back suffered a back injury during last weekend's win over Cardiff Blues.

O'Brien will be assessed this week before a final decision is made, as he looks to prove his fitness in time and maintain his impressive form.

Rory O'Loughlin is also a major doubt, as Leinster have said that the versatile back has not made sufficient progress from his shoulder injury.

In more positive news for Leo Cullen's men, centre Conor O'Brien has stepped up his return from a hamstring problem and took part in on-field training last week.

Although O'Brien is still not available for selection, he is well on the road to recovery and is due back in the coming weeks.

There was no further update offered on Tadhg Furlong's fitness as the Ireland tighthead continues to be ruled out with a calf injury.

Ciarán Parker (thumb), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Jack Conan (neck), Garry Ringrose (jaw), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all remain on the absentee list.

Meanwhile, Connacht centre Tom Farrell is set to miss at least six weeks with the knee injury he picked up in last week's win in Zebre.

The Westerners' head coach Andy Friend has also confirmed that Connacht will be appealing the red card shown to Abraham Papali’i.

Online Editors