Munster legend Denis Leamy will be a key member of Leinster's senior set-up this season after being promoted to the senior coaching team by Leo Cullen.

The Tipperary native won two Heineken Champion Cups with his home province, but has been involved as an Elite Player Development Officer with the eastern province for two years.

Cullen has been on the look out for a Contact Skills Coach since Hugh Hogan joined Scarlets and the former Leinster captain has turned to his old Ireland teammate for the job.

Leamy will join Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, Emmet Farrell and Felipe Contepomi on Cullen's ticket.

Having previously coached Garryowen and Rockwell College while working with Munster's underage teams before moving to Leinster where he's worked with age-grade sides and Leinster 'A', Leamy (39) gained more coaching experience with the Ireland U-20s during the Six Nations and has already made a start on his new role.

"I am thrilled," he said.

"It is my hope to build on the great work that Hugh Hogan has done over the last four years or so.

"I would like to thank Leinster Rugby for this opportunity. It is an honour for me to be to be working with one of Europe’s premier clubs and I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead in the coming seasons."

Leamy was part of Ireland's Grand Slam winning effort in 2009, winning 57 international caps before being forced to retire at the age of 30 due to a hip injury.

Cullen is happy to have Leamy on board.

"Denis has been with us and in and around Leinster Rugby for a few years now so he is well-established and is a familiar face. In particular working with some of our younger players in their development. He has been a huge asset to the club," he said.

"The contact skills role is something we see as hugely important to the overall success of the senior team on a number of fronts.

"Denis is someone who has achieved and experienced so much in terms of his own playing career and has accumulated vast knowledge over the years. He was a fierce competitor on the field and he will be a great role model for our current crop of players.

"We are all very excited to see what he can bring to the role."