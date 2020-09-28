More bad news for Tadhg Furlong as tighthead suffers fresh injury setback

Leinster have been dealt a major blow ahead of the start of the new season as Tadhg Furlong has picked up a fresh injury setback.

The Ireland tighthead has not featured since rugby's return as he had been hampered by a troublesome back problem, and although he has since recovered fully, Leinster have revealed that Furlong picked up a calf injury in training recently.



Furlong is now facing several weeks out, which will have Andy Farrell sweating over the fitness of one of his key players ahead of Ireland's Six Nations return against Italy on October 24.



Meanwhile, Dan Leavy's return from a serious knee injury continues to be put on hold and like Furlong, he will not feature in Leinster's Guinness PRO14 opener against the Dragons at the RDS on Friday night.



Leavy had been expected to feature for the 'A team last weekend, but Leinster have said that the flanker's training load is being managed this week.



In more positive news, Robbie Henshaw is available having come through the graduated return to play protocols following the head knock he picked in the defeat to Saracens.



There was no new injury update on Dan Sheehan (cheekbone), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Dave Kearney (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

