Molony to mark 100th with Blues staying on winning streak

At the time of going to press this game is still on the fixture list for today. Just in case you thought yesterday's wipeout that spared Munster the chore of flying to northern Italy for the Benetton game, and Connacht to the less glamorous destination of South Wales to face the Dragons, extended to this afternoon. If you tune in at 3pm you will be able to see the next instalment in the never-ending soap opera that is Leinster's domination of the Guinness Pro14.

That Ospreys have won 12 of the 34 meetings between the teams over the years - three have been drawn - tells you it hasn't been a sleepwalk for the reigning champions.

Joe Schmidt even suffered the pain of losing a Rabo Direct final to them. Yes, it was eight years ago. Leinster have been champions five times since then, and currently are on a roll of 23 games unbeaten in this competition.

Keeping people awake at the wheel then is a priority. The competition for places usually takes care of that. It helps however when Rhys Ruddock is leading the charge, given his own history in Wales and that his old man Mike was a Swansea stalwart back in the day.

"I think it's never going to be naturally there all the time so it's something we've made a conscious effort to have at the forefront of our minds," he says, of the need to always be on edge.

"Every team that plays against us is going to want to have a crack. Take Ospreys. They lost last week. If they can beat the defending champions then it's an amazing turnaround for them.

"So every team is going to come with their best effort and energy to play us so we need to make sure that every week we do the same.

"It's something that would happen naturally but the competition for places and the way we train - very challenging training sessions and everybody gets reps so even if you're not in the starting team, you're still training at high intensity so when the team gets changed, everyone is still clued in, so that helps. It's also a mindset and you need to build that mindset through the week so it's definitely something that we're conscious of."

For second row Ross Molony it will be his 100th game for the province, a fine achievement for a quality back-up player. Safe to say he'll have his mind on the job.

Ospreys: C Evans; M Protheroe, S Williams, J Hawkins; L Morgan, J Thomas, R Morgan-Williams; R Jones, D Lake, M Fla, A Beard, B Davies, W Griffiths, G Evans, D Lydiate (capt). Replacements: I Phillips, G Thomas, T Botha, R Davies, O Cracknell, S Venter, C Carson, H Dirksen

Leinster: J O'Brien; C Kelleher, R O'Loughlin, T O'Brien, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J Tracy, M Bent, R Molony, S Fardy, J Murphy, R Ruddock (capt), S Penny. Replacements: D Sheehan, P Dooley, C Parker, D Toner, D Leavy; H O'Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, L Turner.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).

TV: TG4, eirsport 1, 3.0.

