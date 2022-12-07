Cian Healy of Leinster leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the United Rugby Championship win over Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster have received a major boost ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 after Cian Healy escaped a ban for his red card against Ulster.

The Ireland prop was sent off for a head-to-head tackle on Tom Stewart during the first-half of last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship win and was expected to sit out a couple of weeks as a result.

However, a three-man panel featuring Robert Milligan KC (Chair, Scotland), Nigel Williams (Wales) and Simon Thomas (Wales) took the surprise decision of over-turning the red card.

A URC statement said that the panel reached the conclusion that English referee Christophe Ridley should have instead issued a yellow card to Healy due to what it refers to as ‘sufficient mitigating factors’.

The statement does not specify what those factors were, but Leinster won’t mind as they can now call on the centurion for their battles with Racing and Gloucester in the coming weeks.

The URC statement read: "The Disciplinary process related to Cian Healy Red Card in the BKT United Rugby Championship Round 9 game against Ulster on Saturday December 3 has been overturned.

"After an act of foul play against Ulster player No 2 (Tom Stewart), referee Christophe Ridley showed the Player a Red Card in the 20th minute of the game under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

"Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

"Upon review of the incident, the Panel overseeing the disciplinary process (Robert Milligan KC (Chair, Scotland), Nigel Williams (Wales), Simon Thomas (Wales), deemed that there was sufficient mitigating factors to reduce the Red Card to a Yellow Card. Therefore the Red Card was not upheld and the Player can return to play effective immediately."