Luke McGrath is out of the Six Nations but the scrum-half looks set to play a role in Leinster’s run-in after being ruled out for up to eight weeks by the province.

Luke McGrath out of Six Nations as Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps match, Seán O’Brien returns to full training

The scrum-half suffered a knee ligament injury against Toulouse and was stretchered off. Although his injury is a major blow, it is not as serious as first feared and he should be back for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on the last weekend in March.

Joe Schmidt names his squad tomorrow and will be hopeful that Kieran Marmon and John Cooney are fit to back Conor Murray up for the tournament.

For Leinster, it means Jamison Gibson-Park will come into the No 9 shirt against Wasps on Sunday, with Leo Cullen forced to choose between James Lowe and Scott Fardy as he can only pick two of those three in his match-day squad.

There remains some concern over Johnny Sexton who will miss the European Champions Cup clash at the Ricoh Arena.

Sexton suffered a knee tendon injury against Munster on December 29 and has not played since. Ross Byrne will continue in the No 10 shirt in his absence.

Leinster could welcome Devin Toner, Robbie Henshaw, Seán O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy back as all five return to training at UCD this week.

O’Brien has not played since coming off injured against Argentina in November and his return to full training is a major boost to Ireland ahead of the Six Nations.

