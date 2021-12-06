Luckless Will Connors facing another spell on the sidelines after hamstring injury

Will Connors has only made one appearance since March. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Having only returned from a long-term knee injury, Leinster back-row Will Connors is facing another spell out after damaging his hamstring in training last week.

Connors had looked sharp off the bench upon his recent return against Ulster, but the luckless Kildare native will be out for “a few weeks” according to Leinster's latest injury update.

Ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Bath at the Aviva Stadium, Leinster are boosted by the return of Jamison Gibson-Park (thigh), Dan Leavy (head) and Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder), while in further good news, Max Deegan came through the game against Connacht with no issues after his mouth injury.

Johnny Sexton (ankle and knee) and Jack Conan (quad) will be further assessed later this week, but Leo Cullen had suggested that the Bath game may come too soon for both Ireland internationals.

James Ryan will continue to train with Leinster, and in line with World Rugby protocols, the lock will be monitored, including seeing an independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action.

Cian Healy was withdrawn with cramp at half-time in last week's win over Connacht as a precaution and will also be further assessed as the week progresses.



There are no further updates on Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back) and Michael Milne (calf).