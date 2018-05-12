Sport Leinster Rugby

Saturday 12 May 2018

LIVE STREAM: Watch Leinster 'A' take on Ealing Trailfinders in the British and Irish Cup final

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Leinster's 'A' side look to make the perfect start to a big weekend for the province as they take on Ealing Trailfinders in the British and Irish Cup final.

Leinster A take on the English Championship club in the final of the second-tier competition, which will be disbanded at the end of this season.

Adam Byrne and Max Deegan are among the players named in a strong line-up for Leinster's 'A' side.

Watch below:

Watch the British & Irish Cup Final between Leinster Rugby 'A' and Ealing Trailfinders live, with thanks to Bank of Ireland. #BOIrugby

Posted by Leinster Rugby on Saturday, May 12, 2018

Online Editors

