LIVE STREAM: Watch Leinster 'A' take on Ealing Trailfinders in the British and Irish Cup final
Leinster's 'A' side look to make the perfect start to a big weekend for the province as they take on Ealing Trailfinders in the British and Irish Cup final.
Leinster A take on the English Championship club in the final of the second-tier competition, which will be disbanded at the end of this season.
Adam Byrne and Max Deegan are among the players named in a strong line-up for Leinster's 'A' side.
Watch below:
Watch the British & Irish Cup Final between Leinster Rugby 'A' and Ealing Trailfinders live, with thanks to Bank of Ireland. #BOIrugbyPosted by Leinster Rugby on Saturday, May 12, 2018
Online Editors