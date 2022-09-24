Leo Cullen upbeat on Ciaran Frawley injury ahead of Emerging Ireland tour

Ciaran Frawley was withdrawn early in the second half against Benetton. Image: Sportsfile.

LEO CULLEN says Ciaran Frawley will be assessed before travelling to South Africa with Emerging Ireland on Sunday.

The out-half was replaced after 45 minutes of Friday’s 42-10 victory over Benetton having received treatment on his shoulder towards the end of the first half.

He is due to play an important role at the Toyota Cup where an inexperienced Irish touring party will face the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Cullen is hopeful that the Skerries native will be cleared to travel and play his part.

“He seems OK. He took a bang on the shoulder, but we'll see," Cullen said.

"We'll get him assessed. It was just before half, time, he was still a bit uncomfortable at the start of the second half, and with Ross (Byrne) there we just made a call.

"Stuart O'Flanagan is our doctor here, and he's going on the tour, so he'll be able to make the call.”

Caelan Doris picked up a head injury early in the game and didn’t return after his assessment, while James Ryan was withdrawn from the team before the game as a precaution.

“Caelan took a knock,” Cullen said.

"That's one of the fine lines, your first game of the season, he's gone through OK on his HIA 1, and the doc will make a call there, so he's made the call which is fine.

"We'll see how he goes through HIA 2, and he'll go through the returns. He's in the dressing room there OK.

"James had a bit of tightness in the hamstring, nothing major, but it's just that time of year. You're making calls, being cautious this time of year, but we're only getting going, so better to err on the side of caution.”

Cullen again would not be drawn on Stuart Lancaster’s future with reports in France claiming he’s already signed a four-year deal with Racing 92.

It’s expected that move will be announced on Monday.

Overall, the coach was happy with how Leinster performed on their first outing at the RDS this season as he praised four-try hooker Dan Sheehan.

“That's the big challenge, guys coming back in, coming up against a Benetton team who have had two or three games in some cases, and had a big win last week,” he said.

"I know they made some big changes off the team who played last week, but they've a big squad as well.

"I thought the attitude was the big thing. Garry Ringrose led the team this week, he's a quieter figure naturally, but all the lads have so much respect for him, and he led the team very well.

“I’m not sure I scored four tries in my whole career! He did it and was taken off with 30 to go!

“Dan is dynamic, the forwards laid a good platform for him. Ronan (Kelleher) was good when he came on too, but the two lads are driving each other on.”