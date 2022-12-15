Leo Cullen stays focused on Champions Cup points race as Gloucester send over weakened team

LEO CULLEN says Leinster will stay focused on their task of finishing as Pool A top seeds.

And, while that mission will be helped by Gloucester coach George Skivington’s decision to rest the bulk of his first team for Friday night’s RDS visit, the former captain knows that they need every point possible to finish as top seeds and guarantee a travel-free route through the knockout stage.

If they finish as top seeds, Leinster will stay in the capital all the way through to the Aviva Stadium final if they can win their games.

So, the opposition selection won’t bother them. They’re out to get as many points as possible after opening their campaign with an impressive 42-10 win away to Racing 92 last weekend.

“The motivation around the tournament for this club is huge, I think everyone knows that,” he said.

"We played Racing at the weekend but our last game prior to that was the final, in France as well, in Marseilles, where everyone poured so much into the tournament to get to that stage and you don’t get the result.

“If you think back to last year obviously we had a first game up against an English team and we win and then the following week we didn’t get to play the game in France if you remember.

“Even though we had some challenges last week it was sort of like ‘we’re here now so we’ve got to just deliver and focus on what we can’.

"That’s pretty much the same message for us this week. We can’t control what the teams the opposition field.

"We know Gloucester are a very proud club, they’re a well-coached team, with a strong emphasis on the basics and that’s what we’ve tried to prepare well for this week and it’s a short turnaround for both teams. They’d a big, bonus-point win.

“For us, even just the nature of the pool, it’s not just the teams you’re playing against, you’re competing against the other teams as well so in the corner of your eye you’re just looking at what the other teams are doing as well because you want to finish with a higher seeding.

"The higher seeding you get, you get better benefits later on in the tournament and we want to get to the latter stages of the tournament again. So there are lots of things we have to look at.

“So, even in the game, at a certain stage, you might have done enough to win the game but you have to keep pushing on to try to get as many points as you can from the game, particularly in these earlier rounds.

"Last week was round one, great start, so we’re up and running and you get five points and you see the way the league table is because lots of other teams have five points in our conference.

"So, for us this weekend the message will be the same - make sure we get every point that we can out of the game.”

Cullen has freshened up his own team, with Johnny Sexton coming on to the bench after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of Ireland’s win over Australia.

Ross Molony is in the second-row ahead of Jason Jenkins, while Jack Conan comes in for Ryan Baird in back-row and Rónan Kelleher rotates in for Dan Sheehan at hooker. Behind the scrum, Luke McGrath replaces Jamison Gibson-Park.

“Johnny’s good to go, hopefully," Cullen said.

"Tadhg just needs a little bit more time. We’ll see how he goes next week but he didn’t participate in enough team training this week. The lads are all in good form and excited to get going again after a challenging week last week but the lads were excellent I have to say.

“I think you can see every team has different challenges at this stage of the season. That’s what makes the nature of the tournament in many ways as well. There is certain luck but it’s making sure getting all the things right that you can control yourself.”