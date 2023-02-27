Leinster head coach Leo Cullen with Leinster Rugby chief executive officer Shane Nolan, left, following the announcement of his contract extension. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Leo Cullen has signed a new two-year deal to remain as Leinster head coach, in what is a major boost to the province.

With Stuart Lancaster departing for Racing 92 this summer, and as Johnny Sexton’s impending retirement moves ever closer, there is major change afoot in Leinster, which is why retaining Cullen was seen as so important.

In the past, Cullen has preferred to sign one-year rolling contracts, an agreement that the province were happy to accommodate, but having put pen to paper on a two-year deal, he will ensure that there is some level of continuity moving forward.

Leinster are in the market for a coach to replace Lancaster, with that process understood to be well along the way. It remains to be seen if the current set-up that includes Andrew Goodman and Seán O’Brien will be reshuffled in light of Lancaster leaving for France.

Cullen, who was captain of three Heineken Cup-winning squads, was initially appointed as forwards coach in the summer of 2014 under Matt O’Connor, before being appointed head coach a year later. Cullen has led Leinster to a Champions Cup in 2018 and to four PRO14/URC titles during his tenure.

“It is a great honour for me to be asked to extend my time at Leinster Rugby,” Cullen said.

“I feel very fortunate to able to work with such a brilliant group of people here.

“Many thanks to Shane Nolan, Guy Easterby and the Leinster Professional Game Board along with David Nucifora from the IRFU for their continued support and backing of me through this process. Also to my family and friends, who only show me love and support, thank you for all the sacrifices you make.

“We are entering a really exciting period of the season and we are all focused on delivering our best in front of lots of people who have backed us all through our careers.”

Leinster CEO Shane Nolan admitted that securing the services of Cullen had been one of his top priorities since recently replacing Mick Dawson.

“This is great news for all Leinster Rugby supporters,” Nolan said.

“Since 2015, Leo has done a remarkable job as head coach of Leinster Rugby and securing his signature was one of my top priorities.

“The consistency and the leadership he displayed as a player, we see again as head coach in keeping Leinster Rugby competitive season after season.

“And he does that by surrounding himself with good people and by trusting the player pathway and the from the ground up model that we have developed here in Leinster through our clubs and our schools.

“I am delighted that he has agreed to stay on and I wish him all the very best for the run of games that we have left this season and for the two seasons beyond that.

“It’s an exciting time ahead and I am delighted that Leo is with us to drive the club forward.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora added:

“The province is starting a new chapter next season with the loss of some influential voices in their environment, so it was important that Leo agreed to sign on for a further two years.

“He is a driving force behind a lot of the good work that goes on at Leinster and the stability and insight he brings will enable Leinster to transition successfully while also continuing to compete for honours and bring through new talent.”